Children do not need to attend a Battle Ground school to participate; all children and teens are welcome. Children and teens ages 1-18 can enjoy a free breakfast and lunch in Battle Ground this summer through the Summer Food Services Program (SFSP) for children. The program addresses the need for nutritious meals during the summer months when school is not in session. It is sponsored by Battle Ground Public Schools and funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. There will be no curbside pickup. Meals must be consumed on site. Meals will not be provided on Monday, July 4.

BATTLE GROUND, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO