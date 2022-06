Linda Lue Kiser, 76, passed away on December 15th, 2021. She was born in Jamestown, ND on October 9, 1945 to Floyd Maisel Kramer and Phoebe Lue (Bredell) Kramer. She spent her younger years in Dickey, ND during the summers with her grandparents. Her parents divorced and Phoebe married James Wright. The family lived in California before moving to Chicago, IL and then to Park Forest where she graduated from Rich East high school in 1962 and began training in secretarial service. She eloped with her high school boyfriend, Robert Kiser on April 2, 1966. They had two sons, Richard Matthew and Douglas James.

JAMESTOWN, ND ・ 2 DAYS AGO