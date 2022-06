Chef Amanda Cusey of The Villa Harlequin in Lake Charles became the second ever Queen of Louisiana Seafood in Lafayette, besting 11 other chefs to win the 15th Annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off presented by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion & Marketing Board. For the fifth year, the event was held at the Cajundome Convention Center in conjunction with A Taste of EatLafayette.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO