This Pharmacy And Soda Fountain Shop Has Been Serving Ice Cream For Over 100 Years

The Fair Oaks Pharmacy And Soda Fountain is a charming ice cream shop found along the historic Route 66 in South Pasadena. They’ve been serving and employing the local community since 1915, making it one of the oldest places you can grab a milkshake around L.A. “We’re so proud to be serving the community for as long as we have,” Fair Oaks shared on their Instagram. “…We hope to be given the opportunity to serve our city for decades to come!”

Their menu is full of desserts bound to satisfy your sweet tooth. Grab yourself a scoop of creamy vanilla ice cream or have a hand-dipped malt. In need of a little more? Try their soda floats or three-scoop sundaes topped with classic whipped cream, nuts, and chocolate syrup. When you’re done with their rich treats, you’re welcome to explore their gift shop full of novelties and oddities.

It doesn’t stop there though. You might have caught on by the name that there is also a pharmacy right within the shop━where you could still get your prescription filled. While milkshakes and medicine may sound like an odd mix, there’s actually a bit of history there. According to Fair Oaks, “Pharmacists sold phosphate sodas and ice cream favorites while working the lunch counter and filling prescriptions for the day. They would craft and market their own recipes that were used for various treatments. It was common to find drugs mixed with flavorings and effervescent soda water to treat ailments or provide a boost of energy.”

With it’s range of history and quirks, it’s safe to say this historic spot is here to stay. So go on and grab a scoop, and get your licks on Route 66!

Location: Fair Oaks Pharmacy & Soda Fountain , 1526 Mission Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030

