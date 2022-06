UVALDE, Texas — Robb Elementary’s 550 students will be relocated in the fall to two other Uvalde elementary schools, Superintendent Hal Harrell said Thursday. The relocation plan the Texas Tribune reported on was unveiled after school officials announced last week that no student will return to Robb, the site of the second-deadliest school shooting in United States history. The May 24 shooting left 19 students and two teachers dead.

