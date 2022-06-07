3 charged with delivering drugs in Bedford County overdose death

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Three people have been charged with felony drug delivery resulting in death after police say a man died from taking multiple pills.

Linda Keo, 36, Jonnie Ott, 27, and William Cook, 35, were arraigned Monday in Magisterial District Court and placed in Bedford County Prison where they are being held on $500,000 bail each. Police say the trio is responsible for the death of Michael Carotenuto who was found unresponsive in an apartment.

Authorities were sent to the apartment at the New Penn West Hotel along West Street on Nov. 12, 2020 for someone having a heart attack. Emergency personnel attempted to revive Carotenuto for several minutes but were unable to, according to the Bedford Police Department.

Keo, who was Carotenuto’s girlfriend, told police he just got out of jail and had taken multiple Suboxone and Xanax pills before they both went to bed. She said she stayed up with Carotenuto and was worried about how many he had taken. She claimed Carotenuto had prescriptions for the pills but later told police Ott and Cook delivered them to her at the Penn West. Keo also told police she used her black cell phone to contact Ott about getting pills for Carotenuto and herself.

The cell phone was reportedly found next to Carotenuto and taken by police. A small amount of marijuana was also found in a prescription bottle in the apartment along with a black pipe, according to court documents. Police say multiple text messages and phone calls from Nov. 8 to Nov. 12 were later found on the cell phone that showed conversations between Keo and Ott where they discussed meeting to buy the pills.

On April 26, 2021, Cook was pulled over by police while driving his green sedan and asked for himself and Ott to come to the police station. The two later came to the station where they spoke with police about the incident. Ott claimed she gave Keo 4 or 5 Xanax pills the day of Carotenuto’s death and 3 or 4 Xanax pills the day prior. She said she sold the pills for $4 or $5 a pill. Ott also told police she sold Xanax to Keo once a week.

Cook was also questioned by police and said he counted the pills before they sold them to double check it was the correct amount. Cook also claimed he and Ott gave Keo a ride to Walmart a day after the incident where Keo told them Carotenuto took over 10 pills.

Keo, Ott and Cook face additional possession with intent to deliver felonies. Keo was also charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing for all three is scheduled for June 15 at Bedford County Central Court.

