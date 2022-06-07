ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student arrested for bringing gun to Curie High School in Archer Heights

Chicago police said a student was arrested for bringing a gun to his Archer Heights high school Monday.

Police said they were called to Curie High School around 9:30 a.m. for a 15-year-old boy in possession of a gun.

School officials said they were told one of the students had brought a gun to school and immediately contacted police.

The teen was taken into custody and charges are pending. No one was injured, school officials said.

A letter was sent out to parents, saying in part, "I am committed to ensuring a safe and positive environment at school, and I know that situations like this can be concerning for our community."

The Chicago Public Schools Office of Safety and Security is also involved.

