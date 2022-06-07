Student arrested for bringing gun to Curie High School in Archer Heights
Chicago police said a student was arrested for bringing a gun to his Archer Heights high school Monday. Police said they were called to Curie High School around 9:30 a.m. for a 15-year-old boy in possession of a gun. RELATED: Crete-Monee School District expels 8th grader after loaded gun brought to school School officials said they were told one of the students had brought a gun to school and immediately contacted police. The teen was taken into custody and charges are pending. No one was injured, school officials said. READ MORE: Mother charged after Disney Magnet School student, 7, injured after gun goes off in backpack A letter was sent out to parents, saying in part, "I am committed to ensuring a safe and positive environment at school, and I know that situations like this can be concerning for our community." The Chicago Public Schools Office of Safety and Security is also involved.
Comments / 10