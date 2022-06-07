ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

LSU fails to overcome USM four-run seventh, season ends in Hattiesburg

By Richie Mills
WGNO
WGNO
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PzgxM_0g2YRXiK00

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Third baseman Danny Lynch’s sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth inning Monday scored the go-ahead run for Southern Miss, and the Eagles held on to post an 8-7 win over LSU in the championship game of the NCAA Hattiesburg Regional at Pete Taylor Park.

Southern Miss (47-17) advances to meet Ole Miss in an NCAA Super Regional series this weekend. LSU completed its season with a 40-22 mark under first-year head coach Jay Johnson.

Southern Miss reliever Tyler Stuart (4-0) was credited with the win as he worked the final 1.1 innings, allowing no runs and no hits with one strikeout.

LSU reliever Eric Reyzelman (1-2) was charged with the loss as he gave up one run on three hits in two innings with no walk and one strikeout.

With the game tied 7-7 entering the ninth inning, USM first baseman Christopher Sargent and designated hitter Slade Wilks provided back-to-back singles before Lynch from Sargent home from third on a sacrifice fly.

Stuart retired the Tigers in order in the bottom of the ninth to end the game.

Southern Miss rightfielder Carson Paetow led off the game with a home run, his 16 th of the year.

The Tigers responded with three runs in the bottom of the first inning as first baseman Tre’ Morgan delivered a two-run single and shortstop Jordan Thompson reached base safely on a bunt, scoring second baseman Cade Doughty from third base.

USM reduced the deficit to 4-3 in the fourth as the Eagles scored on a passed ball and on an RBI groundout by centerfielder Gabe Montenegro.

The Eagles erupted for four runs in the top of the seventh, benefitting from two walks, a hit batter and an error. The inning was highlighted by Montenegro’s two-run single, an RBI single by Wilks and a sacrifice fly by Sargent.

The Tigers narrowed the gap to 7-6 in the bottom of the seventh when Morgan and Thompson delivered back-to-back RBI singles.

LSU tied the game in the eighth on a solo homer by designated hitter Gavin Dugas, his fifth dinger of the year.

{Courtesy: LSU Athletics}

Hattiesburg Regional All-Tournament Team :

Tanner Hall, Southern Miss, RHP

Hurston Waldrep, Southern Miss, RHP

Tyler McManus, LSU, Catcher

Christopher Sargent, Southern Miss, 1B

Will McGillis, Southern Miss, 2B

Sam Ruta, Army, 3B

Tyler Simon, Kennesaw State, SS

Dylan Crews, LSU, OF

Josh Hatcher, Kennesaw State, OF

Josh Pearson, LSU, OF

Cade Doughty, LSU, DH

Most Outstanding Player :

Christopher Sargent, Southern Miss

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.

Comments / 0

Related
WGNO

Former LSU star lands college coaching job

BATON ROUGE – Temeka Johnson, LSU’s all-time career assists record holder, has earned her first college coaching job at Western Kentucky. After winning back-to-back Louisiana State Championships as the head coach at John Curtis High School, Johnson has proved to be an elite coach. Johnson was a star at LSU from 2001-05 and helped lead the […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WGNO

LSU’s Stone, Team USA ready for Curtis Cup

BATON ROUGE – LSU women’s golfer Latanna Stone will join seven other top amateurs in representing the United States when the 42nd Curtis Cup Matches begin on Friday at historic Merion Golf Club in Ardmore, Pennsylvania. The Curtis Cup Match is contested by female amateur golfers, one team from the United States and one team comprised […]
WGNO

Loyola names Ehret grad Reyes as new men’s basketball coach

NEW ORLEANS – The defending NAIA Men’s Basketball National Champions have a new head coach. Loyola University New Orleans Director of Athletics Brett Simpson announced on Thursday the hiring of Donald Reyes as the program’s fourth head coach since Wolf Pack athletics restarted in 1991, and he’s set to begin work on June 19.   […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hattiesburg, MS
College Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Hattiesburg, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi College Sports
WGNO

Dalton dozen: Saints quarterback to spend his 12th NFL season in black and gold

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is on his fourth team in four seasons, and he says he still thinks of himself as a starter. Dalton, who has 148 career starts, has played for Cincinnati, Chicago, and Dallas. He spoke with reporters Thursday at Saints OTA’s. Dalton has thrown for 35,279 yards. He’s thrown 226 touchdown passes, […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tanner Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usm#Lsu Athletics#College Baseball#Lsu#Tigers
WGNO

Man accused of killing Meridian police officer in custody

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing a Meridian police officer and a woman has been captured. Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced the Blue Alert for Dante Marquez Bender was canceled Friday morning. The Meridian Star reported Bender was arrested in Ackerman. Investigators said Bender shot and killed […]
MERIDIAN, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Army
WGNO

WGNO

25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

"WGNO ""New Orleans' Very Own is home to WGNO.COM. Along with the latest on crime, local news and weather, WGNO is continuously Moving New Orleans Forward with its coverage and connection to the local community."

 https://www.wgno.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy