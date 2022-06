NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last rodeo season Dane Pokorny ended his Junior Rodeo Season as a State Champion Steer Wrestler. This season Pokorny claims is going just as good as last season. Some of his most notable rides this season have been in Valentine and Crawford. As the 2022 Nebraska High School Rodeo Finals approach, Pokorny sits at the top of the Steer Wrestling Division and is looking to defend his title.

