In celebration of Pride Month, Billie has released its own campaign titled “Hair Stories.”. The photo series stars five individuals from the queer community who speak about how they uniquely embrace their body hair and how it is a form of positive self-expression and identity. “Color brings me immense joy. I feel like I’m more myself when I’m like this than any other way,” Jasmin Prophete said. “It’s nice to have that contrast of being bald but also having little bit of hair because… drama,” Brielle Jenkins explained. Meanwhile, Jostyn Ferreira touched upon shaving and its trivial notion behind it. “You don’t have to shave to be a woman. You don’t have to shave to be beautiful. I want to show that hairy women like me do exist in this world,” she expressed.

HAIR CARE ・ 2 DAYS AGO