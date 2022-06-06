ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Douglass Theatre Summer Camp returns after 2 years

By Cameron Branscomb
41nbc.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – After two years of not being able to hold a camp due to Covid-19, the Douglass Theatre is holding its Stage Works Theater Camp. The camp is teaching...

www.41nbc.com

Comments / 1

Related
41nbc.com

Juneteenth Freedom Festival to be held in Fort Valley on Friday, June 17

FORT VALLEY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Peach Activity Committee says it will host Fort Valley’s first Juneteenth Freedom Festival on Friday, June 17. The event will be held downtown from 6-10 p.m. Festivities will include music, dancers, poetry, storytelling, artifacts and food vendors. There will also be a...
southgatv.com

Christmas in July toy drive

CORDELE, GA – A local motorcycle club, comprised of area first responders, is willing to go a few extra miles for hospitalized kids who could use a toy. The Red Knights Motorcycle Club, Chapter 22 has announced its first annual “Christmas in July” toy run, to benefit the Beverly Knight Olson Children’s Center at Navicent Health of Macon.
CORDELE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Macon, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Entertainment
Macon, GA
Entertainment
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta rapper Trouble: Hundreds attend balloon release block party

ATLANTA - A celebration of life for Atlanta rapper Trouble brought out hundreds of people. They were seeking to pay their respects to the rapper who died earlier this week. The 34-year-old, whose legal name is Mariel Orr, was shot and killed in a domestic dispute early Sunday morning. "We’re...
ATLANTA, GA
mercer.edu

Mercer freshman opens record store in Mercer Village

This summer, Noah Silver is embarking on two new adventures: one as a college student and the other as a business owner. The Macon native’s record store opens in Mercer Village on June 10, and he will begin his studies at Mercer as a freshman in August. Silver has...
MACON, GA
Lifewnikk

Rays on the River Restaurant Atlanta, GA Review

If you are in the Atlanta area and in search of fresh, high quality seafood it would be a great idea to try out this restaurant. There are a lot of seafood lovers out there and with that the demand for seafood continues to increase. Though there are a lot of seafood restaurants in the Atlanta area, there aren’t as many restaurants that offer fresh seafood with a variety of options. Being so into reviews, when my father originally told me about this restaurant my first reaction was to take a look at the google reviews and when I did I noticed that Rays on the River had a 4.6 star rating that included over 6K reviews. These customers raved about how exceptional the view of the restaurant was and how delicious the food has been. When I arrived to the restaurant I also noticed the beautiful view of the river that surrounded it. Not only that but the wait staff had been extremely friendly and seated us in a timely matter. The dish that I ordered consisted of well seasoned scallops, fresh fish, lobster tail, with fresh broccoli on the side and boy was I impressed by the taste of everything and how well they presented the dish. Some other popular dishes that the server spoke of included Filet Mignon & Lobster Tail, Sunday Brunch, Calamari, and for dessert, Key Lime Pie. Overall, visiting Rays on the River was an amazing experience and changed my love for seafood for forever.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom Dancing#A Camp#The Douglass Theatre#Stage Works Theater Camp
41nbc.com

Macon Bacon fall to Savannah Bananas, extend losing streak to five

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The Macon Bacon hosted the Savannah Bananas hoping to end their four-game losing streak. The Bacon pitched two shutout innings, but the Bananas began with a solo home run at the top of the third. The Bananas scored another five more runs in the frame, taking a 6-0 lead.
MACON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
13WMAZ

Dublin hosts layover for Bicycle Ride Around Georgia riders

DUBLIN, Ga. — Hundreds of bicyclists pedaled into Dublin Tuesday for the Bicycle Ride Across Georgia, or BRAG ride. Cyclists from across the country will camp at Stubbs Park for three days. Jane Bedingfield says she remembers swimming at Stubbs Park when there was a pool there. Now, she's...
DUBLIN, GA
fsrmagazine.com

Cracker Barrel Opens Ghost Kitchen in Atlanta

Cracker Barrel Kitchen is opening in Atlanta to deliver all the craveable, comfort food favorites right to the front door. That’s right, starting Tuesday, June 7, Atlanta residents can enjoy Cracker Barrel classics like Hashbrown Casserole and Biscuits n’ Gravy from the comfort of their own home. Serving...
ATLANTA, GA
13WMAZ

'Macon's grand old lady': Take an inside look at the Macon City Auditorium renovation

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb County commissioners Tuesday approved the next step in the Macon City Auditorium renovation: testing for asbestos and other harmful substances. The testing will cost the county about $64,000. It's just a small portion of the $6 million price tag for the first half of the renovation. It started last week, and 13WMAZ got an inside look at the progress.
MACON, GA
mercer.edu

Graduate Spotlight: Maddie Runion

Maddie Runion, a 2022 graduate of Mercer University‘s College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, earned a Bachelor of Science degree in neuroscience. I plan to attend Mercer School of Medicine starting in the fall!. Who was your favorite professor and why?. Dr. Joshua Rodefer. He was my mentor and...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Community Cleanup day on Brigham Street

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- With the ever-looming presence of blighted properties in some of our communities, a group of high school students have decided to do something about it. The students of the Bibb County Leadership Academy's Mentors Project conducted a community cleanup day on Brigham Street, in the neighborhood of one of the project's own proteges.
BIBB COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy