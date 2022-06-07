Several fire departments put out house fire in Ware

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several fire departments put out a reported house fire on Maple Avenue on Monday.

According to a social media post by Ware Fire Department, the fire was contained to the rear porches and basement. Mutual aid was provided by Warren Fire Department, Palmer Fire Department, and Hardwick Fire Department.

MAP: Maple Avenue in Ware

Ware Police Department assisted with clearing the building of occupants. No cause was given for the fire and no further information was given.

