Several fire departments put out house fire in Ware

By Waleed Azad
 4 days ago

WARE, Mass. (WWLP) – Several fire departments put out a reported house fire on Maple Avenue on Monday.

According to a social media post by Ware Fire Department, the fire was contained to the rear porches and basement. Mutual aid was provided by Warren Fire Department, Palmer Fire Department, and Hardwick Fire Department.

Ware Police Department assisted with clearing the building of occupants. No cause was given for the fire and no further information was given.

