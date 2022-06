TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Old Buff sculpture in Cushinberry Park is getting a new facelift from a local artist. Shawnee County Parks + Recreation says artist DeAna Morrison is working to restore Old Buff - Cushinberry Park’s iconic buffalo sculpture. It said the sculpture was once the mascot of the Kansas Technical Institute which served the Black population from Kansas and around the nation from 1895 to 1955.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 5 HOURS AGO