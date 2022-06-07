Awards HQ June 6: Elle Fanning’s Double Push; Banff’s Return; Trent Crimm Moderates ‘Ted Lasso’; More!

Although simultaenous projects for the same individual have become common in Emmy contention, it is rare for those projects to be from the same studio or network. That has allowed Hulu to put out TV spots touting both performances. Click the video above to watch. “Elle Fanning is a masterful and formidable actress who we’re so lucky to have the opportunity to work with across two series, ‘The Great’ and ‘The Girl From Plainville,’ both of which have been tremendously successful on Hulu, in large part due to Elle’s brilliant performances,” said Shannon Ryan , President, marketing, Hulu Originals and Disney General Entertainment. “These are complex characters that demand a level of excellence in every scene, and whether she’s portraying Empress Catherine or Michelle Carter, Elle perfectly captures the persona of her character and instantly creates a connection with the viewer.”

Through the years, there have been countless creators, producers, directors and actors who have gone without an Emmy Award. And then there are those lucky enough to earn multiple kudos for different projects — in the same year. That could be the case for numerous stars leading up to the 2022 Emmys, with more than a dozen actors with multiple projects in contention. Elle Fanning is Hulu’s shining star this year, with both “The Great” and “The Girl From Plainville” in the conversation; not only does she lead the comedy and the dark drama, she also serves as an executive producer on both. “I only had two weeks in between to go from ‘The Great’ to ‘The Girl From Plainville.’ So it was a complete 180 for sure,” says Fanning of wrapping the second season of the period comedy and heading into the true-crime story. “‘The Girl Form Plainville’ was a project that I knew was kind of looming. During filming ‘The Great,’ I knew that it was a project I had signed on to do. It was that daunting thing in the back of your head that you’re nervous about and actually don’t quite know what you’re going to do with the character yet. Honestly, during ‘The Great,’ I was really suppressing thinking about Michelle [Carter].”