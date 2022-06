GREENBELT, MD—A criminal complaint was filed on Wednesday charging Nicholas John Roske, 26, of Simi Valley, California, for federal charges of attempted murder of a Supreme Court Justice. Roske is expected to have an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Greenbelt at 3 p.m. on Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Timothy J. Sullivan. The criminal complaint was announced by … Continue reading "California man facing federal charges in Maryland for attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice" The post California man facing federal charges in Maryland for attempted murder of Supreme Court Justice appeared first on Nottingham MD.

GREENBELT, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO