Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach Police: AK-47 rifle recovered after falling out of vehicle

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - After a Virginia Beach Police captain says eight illegally possessed firearms were seized at the Oceanfront over the weekend, the police department is providing more details into one of the incidents that led to the recovery of an AK-47.

News 3 reached out to VBPD after seeing a tweet from one of the department's police captains.

Authorities told us that around 1:15 a.m. on June 5, officers patrolling the Oceanfront saw a vehicle parked in the 400 block of 19th Street. Inside the vehicle, they saw people with several open containers of alcohol.

Officers approached the vehicle to initiate an investigation. That's when police say the driver turned on their lights, disregarded orders and went to drive away.

At some point during this, the car door was opened and what they described as an "AK-47 rifle" fell out as the driver sped away.

The driver fled towards I-264, but because of police protocol, the officers did not pursue them.

Police still trying to identify the suspect.

Authorities told News 3 that the gun on the top row in VPBD Captain Harry McBrien's tweet (pictured below) is the gun that fell out of the vehicle in this incident.

Comments / 27

Spartan
3d ago

Most likely brought across the border with the millions of New Democratic voters OBiden is illegally flooding our Nation with.

Reply(5)
10
Nanny
4d ago

Obiden’s gangsters don’t buy guns legally. Democrats are trying to guns from law abiding citizens!

Reply(3)
5
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Precinct#Guns#Ak 47#Firearms#Virginia Beach Police#Vpbd#Vbpd 2nd Precinct Ocop
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

