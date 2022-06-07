IDENTIFIED: Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified a man who they say was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Monday morning in Fresno .

Officials from the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office identified 60-year-old Dale Black as the man who was hit by a car around 1:30 a.m. near Belmont and Parkview Avenues, just west of Highway 99.

Investigators say that Black did not survive his injuries.

Following the crash, the driver who hit Black left the area without calling law enforcement for help, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

