Zanesville Old Timers To Host Veterans Appreciation Day

Gregory Garrett, 79, of Roseville, passed away, Wednesday June 8, 2022, at Altercare Rehabilitation Center of Zanesville after an extended illness. He was born on January 22, 1943, in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Warren and Doris (Stoneburner) Garrett. Greg earned his master’s degree from Ohio University and spent most of his life as an educator. He taught auto mechanic’s and some social studies courses at the Mideast Ohio Vocational Career Center. He was a member of the Doric Masonic Lodge #172 F & M, Deavertown and the Scottish Rite of Cambridge. Greg enjoyed searching for antiques and helping his wife Mary Ann operate her business, Mary Ann’s Antiques. He is survived by his sister, Susan (Max) Russell of Zanesville; niece and nephew, Melissa Russell of Virginia, Matt (Stacey) Russell of Zanesville; great niece, Madeline Russell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Evans Garrett. Graveside services will be held Monday, June 13, 2022, at 2:00pm in Rose Hill Cemetery, Roseville, with Pastor Anthony Thomas officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Paws of Muskingum County, PO Box 2364, Zanesville , Ohio 43702-2364. Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville, is assisting the Garrett family. You may sign the online register book or leave a message of support at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.

ZANESVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO