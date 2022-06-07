ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Zanesville Old Timers To Host Veterans Appreciation Day

By Anthony Mitchell
WHIZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleZANESVILLE, OH- The Muskingum Valley Old-Timers Baseball Association will be hosting a Veterans Appreciation Day on Friday, June 10th....

whiznews.com

WHIZ

South Zanesville Hosts Community-Wide Clean-up Day

SOUTH ZANESVILLE , Ohio – The Village of South Zanesville is hosting a community clean-up this weekend in an effort to beautify the entrance to the village limits. Civil Servant members will be volunteering their time to pick up trash Saturday Morning in the community of South Zanesville near the entrance to the Village on State Route 719 and US Route 22. Volunteers will come from the Fire Department, the Police Department, Members of the Council, and the Muskingum County Probation Department. Local officials say the day is a group effort to help the Village look more presentable and allow citizens to take pride in South Zanesville.
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
Your Radio Place

Zane's Trace Commemoration Organizers Prepare for 2022 Event

ZANESVILLE, Ohio — The Zane’s Trace Commemoration is making its return to Zanesville June 17th through June 19th. The community event features entertainment, educational displays, contests, including 5K and 10K races, and a parade in downtown Zanesville. The once-popular festival was scheduled to make its return in 2021...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Team Coby Hosts Event to Promote their Anti-Bullying Campaign

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Team Coby is putting on a live music event on Saturday, June 11th at The Barn in Zanesville. The Barn will be hosting four different local zanesville bands and will start its live music showcase at 1 pm. This event will allow Team Coby to run raffles and gather supporters in order to spread awareness about bullying prevention.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Rushing Wind Biker Church to Host BikerFest Weekend 2022￼

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Rushing Wind Biker Church is hosting their Annual BikerFest Weekend this weekend!. The event kicks off this Friday, June 10th with a guest speaker and Musician, Mitchell Whisnant, and goes through Sunday, June 12th. They’ll have plenty to do and see and will even be doing...
ZANESVILLE, OH
sciotopost.com

Locally Owned Pizza Cottage Celebrates the 50th Anniversary

COLUMBUS, Ohio, (June 8, 2022) — Pizza Cottage, a locally owned, independent pizza shop, is celebrating its 50th Anniversary throughout June. Founded in 1972 by Jack and Yvonne Gorham, the business has expanded by operating on the following principles: always use the finest ingredients available, treat your customers and employees like family and always give back to the community.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

NeuBella Nail & Spa Has Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

ZANESVILLE , Oh – The ribbon has officially been cut on NeuBella Nail & Spa!. The locally-owned salon, along with Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce held a ceremony Friday morning. NeuBella offers a variety of treatments and services, from manicures and pedicures to hair-styling and facials!. This is even...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Former Zanesville Fire Chief Passes Away

The Dresden Fire Department made a sad announcement Friday afternoon. Assistant Chief Dave Lacy has passed away after a battle with cancer. Lacy joined the department in 1968 and dedicated his life to the fire service and serving others. Lacy also served as the Zanesville Fire Department Chief retiring in...
ZANESVILLE, OH
#Veteran
WHIZ

John W. Carson

John W. Carson, 82 of Belmont, Ohio and formerly of Blue Rock, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on June 9, 2022. John was born on July 19, 1939 in Stockport. He is the son of the late Brennie and Irene (Cain) Carson. He retired from Quinn Development in St. Clairsville, where he worked as a mechanic. He was an avid outdoorsman who spent countless nights in the woods with his friend’s coon hunting. He was a faithful member of the Duncan Falls Baptist Church.
BELMONT, OH
WHIZ

Alan J. Chaffee

Alan J. Chaffee, 78 of New Concord, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2022 at his New Concord home surrounded by his loving family. In keeping with his wishes, no public services will be held at this time. The Farus Funeral Home of New Concord is caring for the Chaffee family.
NEW CONCORD, OH
614now.com

Popular pizzeria opening new Columbus-area location

Here comes another Pizza Cottage. The Central Ohio hotspot—which originated in Buckeye Lake in 1972—is adding another new restaurant for Central Ohio Pizza fans. The eatery will be located at 1961 Main St. in Lancaster. The new pizzeria will be the second Pizza Cottage in Lancaster. The other is located at 2223 W. Fair Ave.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Gregory Garrett

Gregory Garrett, 79, of Roseville, passed away, Wednesday June 8, 2022, at Altercare Rehabilitation Center of Zanesville after an extended illness. He was born on January 22, 1943, in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Warren and Doris (Stoneburner) Garrett. Greg earned his master’s degree from Ohio University and spent most of his life as an educator. He taught auto mechanic’s and some social studies courses at the Mideast Ohio Vocational Career Center. He was a member of the Doric Masonic Lodge #172 F & M, Deavertown and the Scottish Rite of Cambridge. Greg enjoyed searching for antiques and helping his wife Mary Ann operate her business, Mary Ann’s Antiques. He is survived by his sister, Susan (Max) Russell of Zanesville; niece and nephew, Melissa Russell of Virginia, Matt (Stacey) Russell of Zanesville; great niece, Madeline Russell. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann Evans Garrett. Graveside services will be held Monday, June 13, 2022, at 2:00pm in Rose Hill Cemetery, Roseville, with Pastor Anthony Thomas officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to Paws of Muskingum County, PO Box 2364, Zanesville , Ohio 43702-2364. Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 33 N. Main Street, Roseville, is assisting the Garrett family. You may sign the online register book or leave a message of support at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Allen R. Knight

Allen Ray Knight, 79 went to live with the Lord on June 8, 2022, after an enduring illness. Allen was born on August 1st, 1942, in Hobart, Oklahoma to the late L.C. and Lulu Lucille Knight. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Anna Mae Miller Knight and his children: Charleita Marie Knight, Steven Glen Knight, daughter-in-law Nicole Knight and our Navajo Daughter, Elaine Begay (Dennis) Young. He loved his grandchildren with all his heart, Jeffery (Caitlyn) Ours, Ray Watts and Owen Knight. He was blessed with great grandson, Leo Abram Ours and great grand-daughter Ila Esther Ours who is due in July. He also had four Navajo grandchildren: Danya Young, Dominique Young-Estrella, Darren Young, and Dennison Young all of Arizona. He also loved a German Exchange Student that spent a year with us in 1980, Lutz Nitschke. Allen is also survived by his sisters: Marita Kennemer and Theresa Brimer of Oklahoma and many nieces and nephews.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Mary Joann (Danielson) Glanemann

Mary Joann Danielson Glanemann 78 of Pleasant Township passed away at her home on Wednesday June 8, 2022. She was born December 31, 1943, in Pleasant Township the daughter of the late John Howard and Esther May Dickerson Danielson. She loved all her family and animals; she was an avid...
LOGAN, OH
WHIZ

Rambo Health Hosts Asthma Camp

ZANESVILLE, OH – After a two-year pause due to COVID, Rambo Memorial Health Center is once again holding their Asthma Camp!. The camp will take place July 12th and 13th from 8:30 AM to 3:00 PM and is completely free!. Any child, aged 7 to 12 who lives in...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Dantonio Scholarship Awarded

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Five students of Zanesville City Schools received $1,000 scholarships through the Justin and Maryan Dantonio Memorial Scholarship. The number of scholarships awarded this year because the Dantonio family said Covid continues to impact the Zanesville Community. These students will continue their education at accredited colleges, universities, community college,...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

2022 Coshocton Hot Air Balloon Festival

COSHOCTON, Oh – Colorful balloons, as well as the community, filled the Coshocton County Fairgrounds for opening night. The 39th Annual Coshocton Hot Air Balloon Festival kicked off last night, despite gusty winds keeping the main attractions on the ground. Pilot Zach Burgess says the festival draws people from...
WHIZ

Mary L. “Dolly” Anders

Mary L. “Dolly” Anders, 86 of Philo, passed away peacefully on June 9, 2022. Mary was born in Nashport on February 2, 1936. She is the daughter of the late Elmer and Elsie (Coler) Longfellow. Mary loved to cook, bake, and read, but her favorite way to spend her time was with her family.
PHILO, OH

