ST. CHARLES (KMOV) - Artists from around the area will gather at the St. Charles Foundry Art Centre on Saturday for a day of food, drinks, art and steamroller printing. Large-scale images created by local artists will be transformed into pieces of artwork during the free event, which the public is encouraged to attend. Several artists are carving large woodblocks, which will then be layered with ink and transferred onto a canvas by way of a steamroller.

SAINT CHARLES, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO