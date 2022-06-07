Gas prices in Florida continue to break records

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers are once again paying more for gas in Florida than ever before.

The state average currently sits at $4.76 per gallon, jumping nearly 20 cents in just a week.

It’s a 57-cent increase in the last month and almost two dollars more than what drivers were paying around the same time last year.

AAA says prices will continue to rise since demand is high, and global competition for gas supplies is fierce.

They say it’s likely retailers will raise their prices another 20 cents in a matter of 24 hours.

Officials in President Joe Biden’s administration have blamed oil companies that have said they will not increase production.

“When an oil company is deciding hour-by-hour how much to charge you for a gallon of gas, they aren’t calling the administration and asking what they should do,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said. “They are doing it based on their goal of maximizing their profit.”

Gas Buddy analysts say the Biden administration’s policies on the oil and gas sector haven’t inspired confidence for oil and gas executives to invest.

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll shows 74 percent of Americans say gas prices are extremely or very important to how they will vote in the November midterm elections.

