ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gas prices in Florida continue to break records

By Alexa Lorenzo, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3cY6_0g2YJGfX00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drivers are once again paying more for gas in Florida than ever before.

The state average currently sits at $4.76 per gallon, jumping nearly 20 cents in just a week.

It’s a 57-cent increase in the last month and almost two dollars more than what drivers were paying around the same time last year.

AAA says prices will continue to rise since demand is high, and global competition for gas supplies is fierce.

They say it’s likely retailers will raise their prices another 20 cents in a matter of 24 hours.

Officials in President Joe Biden’s administration have blamed oil companies that have said they will not increase production.

“When an oil company is deciding hour-by-hour how much to charge you for a gallon of gas, they aren’t calling the administration and asking what they should do,” U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg said. “They are doing it based on their goal of maximizing their profit.”

Gas Buddy analysts say the Biden administration’s policies on the oil and gas sector haven’t inspired confidence for oil and gas executives to invest.

A new ABC News/Ipsos poll shows 74 percent of Americans say gas prices are extremely or very important to how they will vote in the November midterm elections.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Why is Florida’s governor the target in this Disney-related lawsuit?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. A lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over a new law he championed to dissolve a handful of special districts in the state -- including Walt Disney World’s (NYSE: DIS) Reedy Creek Improvement District -- has been quite the ride for Central Floridians.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
click orlando

Florida hairstylist waits year and a half for unemployment benefits

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Carsa Craighton has been waiting since December 2020 to have more than $4,000 in state unemployment benefits reissued to her Way2Go debit card after the Department of Economic Opportunity took the funds back. “It’s too much,” she told News 6. “It’s been going on too long,...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Nomadic religious group’ left Holly Clouse at church as infant, Texas authorities say

HOUSTON — Texas authorities on Thursday shed a little more light on how an infant whose parents were murdered in 1980 made it safely into the arms of an adoptive family. Holly Marie Clouse vanished sometime before Jan. 12, 1981, when the decomposing bodies of her parents, Harold Dean Clouse Jr., 21, and Tina Gail Linn, 17, were found in a wooded area near Houston. Dean Clouse, who was still bound and gagged, had been beaten to death.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Oil And Gas#Oil Company#Aaa#Abc News#Americans#Cox Media Group
Marconews.com

3 To Know: Florida at high risk of straining hospitals, more

1. Much of Florida at high risk of straining hospitals. The latest wave of COVID-19 infections, driven by omicron subvariants of the coronavirus, has surged so much that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people in most of central and southern Florida should mask up while indoors.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
blackchronicle.com

Half of Florida at ‘high’ risk of COVID; infections keep climbing

Florida’s frequent every day COVID-19 situations climbed one different 11% beforehand week — the tenth consecutive week that infections have gone up. Hospitalizations jumped one different 21% over the an identical seven-day interval of Could 21-27. Meaning 10 counties, containing nearly half of the state’s 22 million residents, have “high” group ranges of COVID-19, primarily based on federal suggestions. The Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention recommends that residents placed on masks in public indoor settings in Alachua, Broward, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Palm Seaside, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota counties.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Holly Clouse: Missing Texas infant found alive more than 40 years after parents’ murders

HOUSTON — Holly Marie Clouse has her mother’s smile. Until recently, the 42-year-old, now known by another name, had no way of knowing about that resemblance, or about the family from which she came. As an infant in Florida in 1980, Holly was barely a year old when her parents, newlyweds Harold Dean Clouse Jr. and Tina Gail Linn, uprooted their small family and headed to Texas for a job opportunity.
HOUSTON, TX
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
95K+
Followers
107K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy