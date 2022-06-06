101 Old Harbor Street

This sunny, sparkling, lofted penthouse duplex may be in the single best location in all of South Boston. Close to the T, shops, restaurants including Loco Taqueria and Lincoln Tavern, the beach, Seaport, downtown, and so much more. This bi-level penthouse unit offers exposed brick walls, high ceilings, bamboo floors, a dramatic floating staircase, and a large versatile loft that can be used as a bedroom, living space, office or combination space. The primary bedroom is large and bright, with soaring ceilings, and exposed beams. The kitchen features stone countertops and in-unit laundry. Enjoy the private balcony, dedicated basement storage, professional management, and exclusive roof rights that complete this extraordinary home.
Comments / 0