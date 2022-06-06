101 Old Harbor Street

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cover picture for the articleWelcome home to the Telegraph Hill neighborhood near Carson Beach! Penthouse floor-through 2-bed, 2-bath gem boasting 1,106 square feet of open concept sunny living space with sweeping city and water views. Versatile living and dining area feature bamboo...

148 F Street #4

This sunny, sparkling, lofted penthouse duplex may be in the single best location in all of South Boston. Close to the T, shops, restaurants including Loco Taqueria and Lincoln Tavern, the beach, Seaport, downtown, and so much more. This bi-level penthouse unit offers exposed brick walls, high ceilings, bamboo floors, a dramatic floating staircase, and a large versatile loft that can be used as a bedroom, living space, office or combination space. The primary bedroom is large and bright, with soaring ceilings, and exposed beams. The kitchen features stone countertops and in-unit laundry. Enjoy the private balcony, dedicated basement storage, professional management, and exclusive roof rights that complete this extraordinary home.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Market Basket closing store in Billerica, Massachusetts

BILLERICA, Mass. — Market Basket is closing one of three locations in Billerica, Massachusetts, the grocery chain announced Friday. The store located at the Billerica Mall at 496 Boston Road will close Saturday at 6 p.m. "As a tenant at will, we were recently informed by the landlord that...
BILLERICA, MA
Travel + Leisure

The 'Other Cape' on Boston's North Shore Has Gorgeous Mansions, Overstuffed Lobster Rolls, and No Crowds

Most summer visitors to coastal Massachusetts flock to Cape Cod, a quintessential maritime region that has lured politicians and celebrities for more than a century. But in high season, it's not unusual to wait in standstill traffic for an hour or more just to cross the Sagamore Bridge from the mainland. For a native New Englander like me, the easygoing alternative is Cape Ann (often called the "Other Cape") and the surrounding North Shore, which includes a dozen or so towns stretching from Boston to the New Hampshire border. Over the years, I've frequently escaped to the North Shore's boulder-strewn beaches and small harbors; here, my recipe for a perfect stay, which I road-tested one gorgeous July weekend.
Q97.9

$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Let’s You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle

This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is currently the 2nd most expensive single-family listing in Massachusetts. Cape Cod boasts the most expensive one, which I've attached below so that you can look at it after strolling through the gallery of photos for Rock Edge.
BOSTON, MA
Robb Report

Home of the Week: This $20.5 Million New England Estate Has 400-Feet of Private Beach With a Cabana

Click here to read the full article. If the fictional Jay Gatsby lived in New England, surely Rock Edge would be his residence of choice. Not only is this waterfront home designed for extravagant parties, but the privacy is unmatched. Rock Edge, located in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood in Beverly, Massachusetts, isn’t your typical New England-style home. That’s because it was built in 1904 and throughout the years, the owners have paid meticulous attention to preserving its original grandeur. This $20.5 million home is currently the most expensive single-family listing in the state of Massachusetts, with the exception of Cape...
nshoremag.com

Top Spots to Enjoy Dinner and a View This Summer

Year after year, we patiently wait for New England summer. Around here, making it through snowstorms and below-freezing temperatures is just part of what we are willing to do in the name of summertime. Which is why when locals and visitors have the opportunity to dine seaside, you better believe they show up. From stunning ocean views to warm breezes and crafted cocktails at sunset, all of these restaurants deliver quintessential summer dining on the North shore.
Boston Globe

Sullivan’s Castle Island to open new location in Hanover Crossing

The spot will have an expanded menu and bar. Beloved seafood shack Sullivan’s Castle Island will expand its footprint this winter with a new location in Hanover. The South Boston restaurant, which also has a spot at Hub Hall, will continue to serve many of the same menu items while introducing some new surprises, as well as a bar and outdoor patio seating, according to owner Brendan Sullivan.
HANOVER, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

100-Year-Old Massachusetts Home is Made of 100,000 Newspapers, Including the Furniture

Wow! This Rockport, Massachusetts home made of newspapers is still standing 100 years later. It was built in 1922 by Cambridge, Massachusetts, resident and mechanical engineer Elis Stenman who, according to Roadtrippers, wanted to test the sturdiness of newspapers as a building material and see if how long we could still read words on the paper years later with running water and electricity.
ROCKPORT, MA
WSBS

Get the Best Maine Lobster Rolls at This Massachusetts Brewery

Warmer temperatures have finally hit Massachusetts and we're craving summer more than ever. The sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course the food. If you're craving one of my all-time favorite summer delicacies, yes, I'm talking about the classic Maine Lobster Roll, you won't have to wait for summer or even drive to Maine, to enjoy a taste of summer. BONUS: There's beer!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
baystatebanner.com

Street closures anger neighbors

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. After a late night at work, Allentza Michel arrived at the Forest Hills Orange Line station at 12:50 a.m., hoping to take the 16 bus to Blue Hill Avenue, where she had just enough time to catch the last 28 bus.
BOSTON, MA
hyannisnews.com

BARNSTABLE SEEMINGLY BACKS DOWN TO RECENT BEACH BRAWLERS, CLOSES BEACH FOR EVERYONE… MANY ARE CONCERNED…

HYANNIS/BARNSTABLE – In a controversial reaction to a recent beach brawl, Barnstable Town Manager Mark Ells and Police Chief Matthew Sonnabend announced yesterday – Thursday, June 9, 2022 – “that due to a series of recent public safety concerns, Hathaway’s Pond will be closed from 5 PM Friday, June 10th until 7:30 AM Monday, June 13th and from 5PM Friday, June 17th until 7:30 AM Tuesday, June 21st.”
nshoremag.com

Top 10 Hiking Trails Along the Water North of Boston

The short but sweet summer season here on the North Shore means capitalizing on every beautiful day—and there’s hardly a better way to enjoy the place we’re lucky to call home than by hiking the coast. From long, sandy stretches to breakers on rocky shores to wildlife spotting, the best features of the North Shore are on full display at these coastal reservations.
BOSTON, MA
Thrillist

The Best Boston-Area Beaches to Visit This Summer

While no summer is complete without heading out to the Cape, the beloved tradition can require quite the hike. And sometimes when the summer air gets stifling, you need to cool off by the ocean—and fast. Luckily, our coastal city has several seaside destinations nearby that offer a respite from city living for a quick trip or weekend getaway.
BOSTON, MA

