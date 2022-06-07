‘Last US exit’ road closures this week: What you need to know

SAN DIEGO — The “last U.S. exit” off-ramps on southbound Interstate 5 and Interstate 805 in San Ysidro are closed for a few days this week due to road work, traffic officials said.

The closures of the Camino De La Plaza off-ramps started at 7 a.m. Monday and last until 3 p.m. Thursday, the California Department of Transportation announced in a press release.

Signs have been posted to alert travelers of the crews at work on the highways, which involve installing and upgrading wrong-way driver infrastructure, technology including LED signage, pavement markings, striping, and other safety elements to decrease traffic collisions from wrong-way drivers.

“In 2019, there were 248 wrong-way crashes on state highways, with nearly half involving drivers under the influence from drugs or alcohol. Over the last three years, 78 wrong-way drivers have been reported to California Highway Patrol (CHP) in San Diego County alone,” Caltrans stated.

The state traffic agency provided the following detours for those who do not wish to cross the San Ysidro Port of Entry into Mexico:



Southbound I-5: Exit at Via De San Ysidro Boulevard off-ramp, turn right onto Via De San Ysidro Boulevard then left onto Calle Primera, then continue towards Camino De La Plaza via Willow Road.

I-5 Detour in Camino De La Plaza (Caltrans)

Southbound I-805: Exit at San Ysidro Boulevard off-ramp, turn right onto San Ysidro Boulevard then left onto Via De San Ysidro, turn left onto Calle Primera and continue towards Camino De La Plaza via Willow Road. Motorists may also access areas East of I-805 by exiting at San Ysidro Boulevard off-ramp and turning left onto San Ysidro Boulevard.

I-805 Detour in Camino De La Plaza (Caltrans)

Travelers are advised to plan ahead as traffic delays are expected.

