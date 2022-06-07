ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benjamin Tod Announces New Solo Album, Drops Lead Single “Not Coming Home”

By Aaron Ryan
 4 days ago

Benjamin Tod is already back at it.

Back in January, Tod’s Lost Dog Street Band released their spectacular 7th album Glory . One of the best albums released so far in 2022, Glory is a testimony to the band’s one-of-a-kind sound and showcases Tod’s deft lyricism while dealing with heavy subjects such as his substance abuse issues and the road to recovery.

Now, just a few months later, Tod has announced that his third solo album, seperate from his work with LDSB, is on the way soon.

Titled Songs I Swore I’d Never Sing , the new album can be pre-ordered on June 14th, and that will also be the day he announces the record’s release date.

Tod took to Instagram to announce the news while providing a little background on the album, an upcoming documentary, and also teasing the lead single “Not Coming Home.”

“My 3rd studio album, ‘Songs I Swore I’d Never Sing’ will be available for pre-order June 14th. That day will also announce the release date.

Here is a clip of the new @gemsonvhs video for the first track off the album, “Not Coming Home”. This was recorded at The Palace Theatre in Muhlenberg County, KY the morning after @muhlenbergmusicmission inaugural fundraiser. Barry Duvall and I can be seen in the intro and outro doing our first in a series of a historical documentary to be released in the future. Barry is a local author, historian, and good friend of all decent people in the county.

Special thank you to @timothyariel and @anthonysimpkins for documenting the event and filming this the next day. It’s been over a decade now working with these two and my love and respect grow stronger through the years.

It’s weird getting older and just being satisfied. I am so thankful for this time in my life. Thank you all for the years of support.”

As great as all of Lost Dog Street Band’s music is, some of Tod’s best work thus far in his career can be found between his two solo albums, 2017’s I Will Rise and 2019’s A Heart of Gold Is Hard To Find . Among many others, these albums have included incredible songs like “We Ain’t Even Kin,” “Using Again,” and “Sorry for the Things.”

If his previous solo work and his work with LDSB are any indication, Songs I Swore I’d Never Sing is bound to be nothing short of amazing.

Tod’s 2022 heater began with Glory in January and he obviously has no plans of stopping it now.

Check out the full video of his song “Not Coming Home,” the lead single on his upcoming solo project Songs I Swore I’d Never Sing . (And make sure you read the video’s description for information on the song and the album, too).

