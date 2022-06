North Kingstown’s Mason Andrade was named a second-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association on Wednesday. He is the first Rhode Island boys volleyball player to earn an All-American nod. Andrade was also recognized as the Rhode Island Volleyball Coaches Association Player of the Year this week and has been honored in the American Volleyball Coaches Association Best and Brightest awards. The senior has led North Kingstown to the top seed in the playoffs and became the school record holder in single-season kills late in the season. The Best and Brightest awards are similar to an academic All-American honor. Andrade, who is committed to play volleyball at Wentworth, was the only New England player among the honorees.

NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO