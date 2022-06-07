No injuries reported in roof collapse at Putnam County hardware store

OTTOVILLE, Ohio — Authorities were investigating the collapse of a roof at the Ottoville Hardware & Furniture Company in Putnam County on Monday evening.

No one was injured, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office reported. The call came in about 6:23 p.m., the sheriff's office said. Circumstances involved in the collapse were not known along with the extent of the damage and if it was weather-related.

Local police assisting at the scene. The hardware store is at 145 3rd St.

Ottoville is about 65 miles southwest of Toledo.