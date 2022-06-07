ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, OH

No injuries reported in roof collapse at Putnam County hardware store

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KewNz_0g2YHNv200

OTTOVILLE, Ohio — Authorities were investigating the collapse of a roof at the Ottoville Hardware & Furniture Company in Putnam County on Monday evening.

No one was injured, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office reported. The call came in about 6:23 p.m., the sheriff's office said. Circumstances involved in the collapse were not known along with the extent of the damage and if it was weather-related.

Local police assisting at the scene. The hardware store is at 145 3rd St.

Ottoville is about 65 miles southwest of Toledo.

Comments / 0

Related
sent-trib.com

West Millgrove fire causes smoke seen 15 miles away

WEST MILLGROVE — Spare vehicle parts caught fire at a junk yard Thursday afternoon, sending up billowing clouds of black smoke that could be seen from more than 15 miles away. The West Millgrove Perry Township Volunteer Fire Department responded to Webb Wrecking, 4791 W. Sandusky St., around 5:20...
WEST MILLGROVE, OH
Lima News

Two confirmed victims in Bluffton home explosion

BLUFFTON — The investigation is continuing concerning a Wednesday evening house explosion near Bluffton that has claimed two lives, according to the Bluffton Fire Department. Bluffton Fire Chief Jon Kinn confirmed Thursday that a man and a woman were both found deceased inside the wreckage of the house at...
BLUFFTON, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo Fire Captain retires while fighting house fire

TOLEDO, Ohio — Captain Raymond Coci with Toledo Fire and Rescue went on his last call Thursday morning, leading crews to the intersection of Locust and East Bancroft streets for a fire at a duplex, less than two hours before his scheduled retirement. "Well, I was the first officer...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, OH
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
Putnam County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Ottoville, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Toledo, OH
Putnam County, OH
Accidents
hometownstations.com

Explosion destroys house outside of Bluffton

*Latest Update* 6/9/22 Noon Edition: A house explosion just outside of Bluffton Wednesday evening killed two people. The Bluffton Fire Department responded to a report of a house explosion around 6PM Wednesday at 2275 State Route 103. Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed. The explosion could be heard and felt miles away from the scene. According to the State Fire Marshal's Office, the bodies of an adult male and adult female were discovered in the rubble and transported to the Lucas County Coroners Office for autopsy. There is is no indication of any criminal activity and the cause remains under investigation.
BLUFFTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Vehicles vandalized on several streets in Perrysburg

PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Police Division is requesting assistance with information on vandalism to several vehicles that occurred overnight on Monday into the early morning of Tuesday. Police are asking any residents to check their home security video systems or doorbell cameras if they live in the areas of:
PERRYSBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hardware Store#Furniture#Accident
WTOL 11

House explodes in Bluffton; two bodies found during investigation

BLUFFTON, Ohio — Crews are investigating a deadly home explosion in Bluffton, the Hancock County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday evening. The incident occurred in the 2200 block of State Route 103 sometime around 6:30 p.m. Crews were dispatched to a residential fire and upon arrival, found it was a house explosion, Bluffton Fire Chief John Kinn said.
BLUFFTON, OH
huroninsider.com

Man arrested after allegedly breaking garage window with hand

MILAN – A man was charged with multiple felonies on June 1, after he allegedly attempted to break into a Mudbrook Road house and kill its residents. According to a report from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the house for a report of someone attempting to make entry into a residence by breaking a window.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect arrested in Morrow County double homicide

MORROW COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal double shooting that occurred Tuesday in Troy Township. MCSO states that deputies went to a house in Troy Township for a well-being check and found two people dead at the scene. A suspect, Charles Fink, was arrested overnight as a fugitive […]
MORROW COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

Ohio helicopter crash kills woman, leaves husband in critical condition

Authorities say a woman was killed and her husband was critically injured in the fiery crash Tuesday of a helicopter at their southwest Ohio home. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border. The Darke County sheriff’s office says 34-year-old Charles Zimmer was […]
DAYTON, OH
sunny95.com

Woman dead, husband critical after western Ohio helicopter crash

GREENVILLE (AP) — Authorities say a woman was killed and her husband was critically injured in the fiery crash Tuesday of a helicopter at their southwest Ohio home. The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border. The Darke County...
GREENVILLE, OH
wktn.com

Forest Woman Involved in Crash Findlay Monday

A Forest woman was involved in a crash in Findlay Monday afternoon. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, Isabelle Riegle was traveling east in the 100 block of West Pearl Street when a westbound vehicle being driven by Brent Bell, of Findlay, attempted to turn left into the Blanchard Valley Hospital parking lot.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

The Loonar Station rammed by vehicle during apparent smash & grab

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The storefront of The Loonar Station at Cricket West is boarded up after security footage shows a car full of people rammed the building in an apparent smash and grab. Through the window of the business next door, you can see headlights then hear the impact....
TOLEDO, OH
FOXBusiness

City in Ohio damaged by tornado, thousands without power

At least one tornado threatened communities in central Ohio, with storms leaving thousands without power on Thursday morning. Power outage tracker PowerOutage.US showed 7,751 customers without power. The National Weather Service (NWS) in Wilmington said the agency planned on conducting damage surveys in the coming days, after the office received...
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Mansfield Man Killed in Wyandot County Crash Tuesday

A fatal crash occurred in Wyandot County Tuesday morning. According to a release from Wyandot County Sheriff Todd Frey, 80 year old Dennis C. Grassel, of Mansfield, failed to negotiate a curve while driving east on County Highway 53. His vehicle went off the right side of the road where...
WYANDOT COUNTY, OH
WOWO News

Body pulled from water in northern Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man’s body was found in a pond in northern Fort Wayne Wednesday evening. According to our partners in news at ABC 21, the pond was in the Woodland Subdivision off of Auburn Road. There has been an ongoing search in this area...
FORT WAYNE, IN
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy