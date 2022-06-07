Arizona man arrested, accused of 'praising' Uvalde, Texas school shooting: PD

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - The search for a nine-month-old baby is at the center of an Arizona AMBER Alert that was issued around 3:45 p.m. on Friday, June 10. The Buckeye Police Department says the baby, Raylon Tucker, and his mother, Jessica Jones Angulo, 19, went missing after she took him during "a violent early morning home invasion near Baseline and Miller."
MESA, Ariz. - A man has been arrested after nearly 100 gunshots were fired in a Mesa neighborhood back in May, police said. On May 15, officers visited a neighborhood near Alma School and Broadway Road on a shooting call and discovered 98 bullets scattered within a quarter-mile radius on one street.
MESA, Ariz. - Police made a surprising discovery during a DUI investigation in Mesa. Mesa Police say officers found 37-year-old Brandon Denney asleep in his car just before 11:30 p.m. on June 5 near Signal Butte and Southern Avenue, with a pill bottle in his hand. Officers then woke up...
PHOENIX - Police say a man has been taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition following a shooting on June 8. The shooting happened in the area of the I-17 offramp and Bell Road. According to police, two men had a verbal dispute in the area, and during the dispute, one of them pulls out a gun, and shoots the other man.
PHOENIX - A woman was reportedly found dead at one of Phoenix's most popular hiking trails, Piestewa Peak, on the afternoon of Friday, June 10. "This is being reported as a death investigation of an adult female," the Phoenix Police Department said. On the same afternoon, Phoenix broke a heat...
PHOENIX - The Maricopa County Attorney's Office plans to fire a prosecutor who filed false gang charges against protesters back in 2020. The charges filed against more than a dozen demonstrators in October 2020 were ultimately dropped, but not before setting off a months-long landslide of controversy that ended in a one-day suspension of Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams and the reassignment of three assistant chiefs.
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway following a shooting involving a pedestrian in Phoenix on June 8. The incident happened near 30th Avenue and Van Buren. According to police, a man who was walking on the street got into an argument with people who were in a car. A passenger then fired shots, striking the man. The car then drove off.
PHOENIX - A suspect has been hospitalized after reportedly being shot during an attempted carjacking in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say the incident happened on June 8 near 83rd Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. During the attempted carjacking, citizens intervened, and one of them reportedly shot the suspect. The suspect was...
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in a north Phoenix neighborhood. Phoenix Police say the incident happened at around 7:30 a.m. on June 8 near 23rd Avenue and Indian School Road. A suspect remains on the loose. No further details were released.
PHOENIX - Phoenix investigators are still looking for a suspect after a man was fatally shot in the neighborhood of Alhambra early Wednesday morning. Police say the shooting happened at around 7:30 a.m. near 22nd Avenue and Heatherbrae Drive on June 8. When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Devion Oliver with a gunshot wound.
PHOENIX - A man has been arrested after a fire that damaged two homes in Phoenix on Tuesday night. The fire broke out in a neighborhood near 27th Avenue and Indian School Road just after 9 p.m. on June 7, and it appeared to be a pair of trailers that were burned.
PHOENIX - A man has died after he was found sitting in a car with a gunshot wound, Phoenix police said Friday. Officers received reports of a shooting at around 2:30 a.m. on June 10 near 27th Avenue and Washington Street. They reportedly discovered the wounded man sitting in a...
PHOENIX - A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in west Phoenix early Tuesday morning, and police are still searching for the driver. The victim, identified as 37-year-old Stephanie Spooner, was in the middle of the roadway at around 3:30 a.m. when she was reportedly hit by a car near 51st Avenue and Pierson Street.
PHOENIX - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a young woman who was found dead earlier this year in south Phoenix. According to Phoenix Police, the 17-to-25-year-old victim was found dead on April 5 near 9th Street and Jones Avenue. The victim was wearing an unknown-colored shirt,...
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - A woman is dead after being found unresponsive in a tub at a Scottsdale spa on Thursday, police said. The incident happened at around 3:41 p.m. near Chauncey Lane and Scottsdale Road on June 8. "An adult woman in her early 50s was found unresponsive in a...
Frank Atwood, 66, died by lethal injection at the state prison in Florence for his murder conviction in the killing of Vicki Lynne Hoskinson, whose body was found in the desert. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
A new proposal aims to give new Phoenix Police recruits a huge salary increase to keep up with a competitive job market. The department has about 400 empty positions already, and hundreds more officers are closing in on retirement.
