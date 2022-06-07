ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood Village, CO

Greenwood Village considers argument to make home gun shops illegal

9News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least one person in Greenwood Village is...

www.9news.com

KKTV

Hours-long standoff in Pueblo on Thursday for a menacing suspect

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were trying to take a menacing suspect into custody on Thursday. Very few details on the suspect were available last time this article was updated. Police could only say they were trying to make contact with the suspect at about 1 p.m. in the area of Abriendo Avenue and Washington Street. Police believe the suspect “barricaded” themselves inside a building in the neighborhood just west of I-25 and south of the Arkansas River.
PUEBLO, CO
CBS Denver

Longmont Firearm Shops Expecting To Feel Ripple Effect From New Gun Control Laws In Nearby Cities

(CBS4) – After council members passed several coordinated gun control measures in some Boulder County cities, gun shops in neighboring areas like Longmont are bracing for a ripple effect. For six years Marine veteran Mike Morris has been growing his business — Warriors Revolution Tactical. “It’s been a lot of work and a lot of years put into this,” he said. He has seen a lot during that time, adapting as laws change. But new ordinances in neighboring cities including a ban on assault weapons. “The majority of what we sell probably falls under their definition of what an assault weapon is,” he said. He...
LONGMONT, CO
KXRM

Trapped parties freed from crash at Austin Bluffs and Union

UPDATE: The trapped parties were extricated from the vehicle and transported to a hospital just before 1 p.m. COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) is on scene of a traffic crash with trapped individuals. CSFD tells the public to avoid the area of Austin Bluffs and North Union. The fire department is […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
99.9 The Point

This Denver Restaurant Located in a Former Mortuary is to Die For

There are approximately 12,000 restaurants throughout Colorado, all offering unique menus and delicious dishes. Denver alone is a foodie's paradise - one could spend weeks upon weeks eating at different restaurants around town. One restaurant in the Mile High City, known as Linger, is particularly to die for. Formerly Olinger...
DENVER, CO
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Kayla Dreiling, Accused Of Holding Child At Gunpoint On School Campus, Rearrested By Fort Collins Police

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman accused of holding a child at gunpoint in a school parking lot is once again behind bars after failing to appear in court. Kayla Dreiling, accused of holding a girl named Devyn at gunpoint during an attempted robbery at Poudre High School, failed to appear in court last month after being bonded out of jail. (credit: Larimer County) According to Fort Collins Police, Dreiling was arrested in northern Fort Collins on Friday night after weeks of evading police. A spokesperson for Fort Collins Police told CBS4 that Dreiling, and another person, were located at a...
OutThere Colorado

Colorado to incentivize residents to replace grass lawns with water-saving landscaping

Colorado is planning a program to incentivize residents to replace their grass lawns with landscaping that needs less water to maintain. Signed into law on Wednesday, House Bill 1151 requires the Colorado Water Conservation Board to develop a statewide financial incentive program to inspire voluntary turf replacement for homeowners, local governments and nonprofits.
COLORADO STATE
KXRM

Another shooting at Memorial Skate Park has community concerned

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another shooting over the weekend at Memorial Park’s skate park is raising concerns within the Colorado Springs skating community. In November of 2021, 23-year-old Gage Celano and 14-year-old Dominic Celano were killed in a shooting at the skate park at Memorial Park. 12-year-old Dylan Celano was severely injured. A suspect has yet to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

