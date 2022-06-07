ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida fire chief accused of fatally shooting shop owner over alleged business dispute

By Tim Stelloh
NBC News
NBC News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Florida fire chief was accused of fatally shooting a shop owner after a dispute over a business deal, authorities said Monday. Brian Keith Easterling was arrested on suspicion of murder in the June 5...

CBS Miami

3 Florida police officers charged with manslaughter in stun gun death

CRESTVIEW – Three police officers in the Florida Panhandle have been arrested and charged with manslaughter for a stun gun death.They were called to a Crestview home back in October 2021 to do a welfare check on a 40-year-old man named Calvin Wilks Jr.They say he became aggressive and didn't follow orders, and that's then they tased him.He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Wilks' mother says she's still grieving, but thankful those three officers will be held accountable for her son's death."They killed my baby and I want them punished. Not a slap on the back and they walk away," said Bernice McTear. "We never believed that he died the way they were trying to say he died."Lawyers for the family say they have been waiting for an indictment since wilks died.Those three officers have been suspended. Wilks's lawyers are calling for them to be terminated.
