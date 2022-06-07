ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Appeals Court Judge Anthony Powell to retire

Judge Anthony Powell plans to retire from the Kansas Court of Appeals on June 30, the court announced Monday.

Powell has served on the state appeals court since January 2013. Prior to his appointment, he was a district judge in Sedgwick County for 11 years. He also served four terms in the Kansas House of Representatives while he was in private practice.

During his time on the court, Powell, of Wichita, heard more than 2,000 cases and wrote 672 opinions.

The Governor has 60 days after June 30 to appoint a replacement. A majority of the Kansas Senate must approve the appointment.

The new judge must stand for a retention vote in the first general election after serving one year in office. Once retained, the judge serves a four-year term.

