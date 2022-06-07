ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Five teenagers plead not guilty in killing of Kansas man

By Knss Staff
 4 days ago

Five of six young suspects who are charged in the shooting death of a Kansas man pleaded not guilty Monday in juvenile court to first-degree murder.

The six suspects are charged in the May 14 death of 19-year-old Marco Cardino of Smithville, Missouri. His body was found in a car parked in an Olathe, Kansas, park.

Three of the suspects who pleaded Monday are 14 and two are 13.

A first appearance for a fourth suspect, 14, was postponed Monday until June 15.

Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe has filed motions to try the 14-year-olds as adults. Kansas law does not allow 13-year-old children to be tried as adults.

Howe has said the shooting stemmed from a marijuana deal that went bad but details of the shooting have not been released.

IN THIS ARTICLE
