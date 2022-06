When everything is going well, few Georgians keep track of goings on at the state labor department. Things haven’t been going well the past few years. The initial pandemic shutdowns of 2020 caused Georgia businesses to lay off workers in record-breaking numbers, leading to record-breaking problems for people trying to receive unemployment insurance benefits. Jobless Georgians reported unanswered calls for help and monthslong wait times for approval.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO