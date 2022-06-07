ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BB or pellet strikes pedestrian in Bowling Green, police report

By The Blade
 4 days ago

BOWLING GREEN — City police are investigating a report of a pedestrian being shot with a BB or pellet, authorities said Monday.

The shooting occurred at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Main Street, police said in a social media post.

The pedestrian received minor injuries, police said Monday evening.

No further information was immediately available.

In posting traffic camera photos showing a car, police said it appears that whoever is responsible was operating a blue Hyundai.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Bowling Green police at 419-352-2571.

