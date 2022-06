KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Multiple family members of a Kansas City man shot to death continue to ask for help in their loved one’s death. Aaron Eichelberger was shot and killed near Bannister Road and James A. Reed Road the afternoon of May 14. Investigators said that while drivers were filling up at the gas station that day, someone called the police for help. A suspect shot a man in the gas station parking lot near a vehicle that was parked near a gas pump.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO