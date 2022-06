WASHINGTON — Following a controversial tweet and a contentious press conference, Washington Commanders coach Jack Del Rio is facing a $100,000 fine. The defensive coordinator came under fire Wednesday during an OTA for standing by his statement drawing comparisons between racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 and the 2021 Capitol riot. In the initial tweet, Del Rio was reacting to a news article about the Jan. 6 hearings asking why the summer of "riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property" isn't getting the same level of attention by lawmakers.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 7 HOURS AGO