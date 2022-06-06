ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green, OH

Ohio State golfer Maxwell Moldovan of Green qualifies for 122nd U.S. Open

By CantonRep.com staff report
The Repository
The Repository
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rdsbV_0g2YDQtT00

Maxwell Moldovan has a spot in the 122nd U.S. Open .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YLdl6_0g2YDQtT00

The Green High School product and Ohio State sophomore golfer earned his way during sectional qualifying Monday at Springfield Country Club.

He will make his PGA Tour event and major debut next week at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

More: Green's Maxwell Moldovan earns second win of Ohio State golf career in dominating fashion

Moldovan tied for third with Beau Hossler with a 36-hole total of 135, good for 5-under-par. The top eight placers qualified for the U.S. Open.

South Africa’s Matthys Daffue and Brian Stuard tied for first at 7-under. Troy Merritt, Bo Hoag, Samuel Stevens and Adrien Dumont de Chassart all tied for fifth at 4-under.

Moldovan bested notables in the field such as Brandt Snedeker, Jim Herman, Scott Piercy, Doc Redman, Rob Streb, Cameron Davis and Sahith Theegla. Former NFL receiver Danny Woodhead also participated and shot 10-over-par.

Moldovan earned PING All-Midwest Region honors for the second straight year at Ohio State after winning three times this season. His scoring average of 71.03 was the lowest in the program since 1980. A finance major, Moldovan also earned Academic All-Big Ten.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Ohio State golfer Maxwell Moldovan of Green qualifies for 122nd U.S. Open

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green, OH
Green, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Springfield, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Us Open#The Green High School#Springfield Country Club#Pga#The Country Club#Par#Academic All Big Ten
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Repository

The Repository

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
757K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Canton, OH from Canton Repository.

 http://cantonrep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy