ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ex-Oakland council president hit by car burglar

By Henry Lee
KTVU FOX 2
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOAKLAND, Calif. - A car burglar's latest victim in Oakland is former Council President Ignacio De La Fuente, who said more needs to be done to quell these kinds of crimes. Surveillance video shows a newer model black BMW 5 Series slowly drive past De La Fuente's Buick lacrosse parked in...

www.ktvu.com

Comments / 10

Mary Poppins
3d ago

THEY GOT ME IN JACK LONDON ON SATURDAY IN BROAD DAYLIGHT!!🥺 Flagged Cop & he acted like they couldn't do anything and told me to fill out a report online.I'm kind of glad that this is coming to the light because it's time to do something! They can set up an attractive car and have cops surround every possible street exit. They can also penalize pawn shops by demanding items back when police reports are presented. MAKE EVERYONE ACCOUNTABLE. The pawn shop knows those are stolen & folks are not just continually buying laptops everyday & pawning them and they know this. Oakland seems lawless because police won't catch these guys.I say try the teens as adults and start making examples.This is a rig of teenagers & adults who send them on these robberies. They love to rob rental cars. They hop in different cars to throw you off chase. It's usually 2-3 extra cars that they get in and go separate ways. The streets have been talking.DO SOMETHING NOW OR LOSE OAKLAND TO CRIMINALS AND THIEVES!!!!!

Reply
5
Dom don't play
3d ago

well do something about it you know oakland and how it's been going down for years now

Reply(1)
5
Tiffaney the Enchanted
3d ago

I repeat, DO.NOT.PARK.YOUR.CAR.IN.OAKLAND. or be prepared for a broken window billl.

Reply
5
Related
KRON4 News

Man severely injured in Alameda fireworks accident

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – A man is clinging to his life after being injured in an illegal fireworks accident in the East Bay. The incident is the Bay Area’s first major illegal fireworks injury of the summer holiday season.   “For fireworks to cause this type of injury, it would most likely have to be a […]
ALAMEDA, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teens arrested in wave of violent San Francisco smash-and-grab robberies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) -- San Francisco police have arrested several teenage boys believed to have been involved in a series of smash-and-grab robberies at retail shops across the city this spring.In a news release Tuesday, police said the suspects -- ages 14, 15 and 16 -- were arrested on suspicion of multiple charges, including burglary, grand theft and organized retail theft.Between March 18 and April 10, ten different smash and grab retail thefts occurred at locations that span six different police districts in San Francisco.Investigators said multiple locations were targeted more than once and the three were believed to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Oakland Police#Burglary#Ex Oakland Council#Buick#Bmw#Audi#Ford
KTVU FOX 2

Police activity reported in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Authorities on Friday asked the public and motorists to avoid an area of San Francisco due to police activity,. San Francisco's emergency alert system urged residents at 11:13 a.m. to avoid the area of 400 McAllister. No further details were immediately released.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

BART will raise ride fare July 1, riders slow to return

SAN JOSE, Calif. - BART says its prices will go up in July. Ridership has been down due to the pandemic, but officials say they’re making other adjustments they believe will bring riders back. It’s not just the pandemic that’s affecting how many people ride BART. Its officials say...
SAN JOSE, CA
berkeleyside.org

Alameda County sheriff results: Yesenia Sanchez leads

As of 9:10 p.m. on election night, Yesenia Sanchez, a commander in the sheriff’s office who oversees Santa Rita Jail, led the field of three candidates with 47% of the vote. Incumbent Sheriff Gregory Ahern trailed at 36% followed by San Francisco Police Officer JoAnn Walker who had 17%.
thesfnews.com

President Of The SF Police Officers Association Resigns

SAN FRANCISCO—The President of the San Francisco Police Officers Association, Tony Montoya, resigned Wednesday, June 8, after accusations of financial impropriety. According to The San Francisco Standard, there were rumors of Montoya taking a union vehicle with him back in January when he relocated to the State of Nevada and supposedly used an San Francisco Police Officers Association credit card to fill up the tank costing about $150. Montoya confirmed with San Francisco Standard reporters that the rumors were true but he was not violating any established practice or policy. He also stated that he was originally being accused of theft or embezzlement but asserts that he never committed such acts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Arrests made in San Jose library shooting

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Police have made two arrests after a shooting and stabbing in a San Jose library Monday, the San Jose Police Department announced Thursday. Raul Hernandez, 20 and of San Jose, and an unnamed 14-year-old San Jose resident, were arrested at a residence on the 2100 block of Lyons Drive yesterday and […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Police seize arsenal of 60+ firearms from murder suspect

SAN JOSE (KRON) – Sixty-five firearms — including 25 illegal assault weapons ⁠— were seized from a homicide suspect in San Jose, police stated in a Friday press release. Vu Thai, 38 and of San Jose, who was arrested on suspicion of being responsible for the city’s 13th homicide of the year last weekend, was […]
SAN JOSE, CA
thesfnews.com

Arrests Made In “Smash and Grab” Organized Retail Crime Spree

SAN FRANCISCO—The San Francisco Police Department have arrested several individuals in connection to a series of “smash and grab” organized retail crimes that have occurred at various locations. In April 2022, investigators from the SFPD’s General Work Detail started investigating a series of “smash and grab” style...
Nationwide Report

Man dead after a motorcycle crash in San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)

Man dead after a motorcycle crash in San Francisco (San Francisco, CA)Nationwide Report. A man lost his life following two multi-vehicle accidents early Tuesday that closed down a pair of Highway 101 connector ramps in San Francisco while authorities arrested two drivers, suspected to be driving the influence. As per the initial information, authorities actively responded to the area on the US-101 southbound to I-80 eastbound elevated connector ramp after getting reports of a crash involving a Nissan sedan. The car was stopped blocking one of the two traffic lanes on the ramp. Before the responders arrived at the scene, a motorcyclist, only identified as a man in his 30s [...]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Police release video of Alexis Gabe suspect’s clash with task force

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — Police released video showing the moment a fugitive task force attempted to arrest Alexis Gabe’s suspected killer. Gabe, 24, of Oakley, vanished in January after she went to her ex-boyfriend’s Antioch home. Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard told reporters that detectives searched for the missing woman “via land, sea, and air” […]
OAKLEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy