Tannersville, PA

One injured after shots fired at Tannersville park

By Victoria Brousseau
 4 days ago

TANNERSVILLE, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- At least one person was injured Monday evening after a fight broke out at a Tannersville park.

Monday evening, police were dispatched to the Pocono Township Veterans Memorial Park for reports of shots fired.

According to police on scene an argument started in the parking lot of the park, before becoming physical. It was then one individual was shot.

Police say bullets struck a gas station located across the street from the park.

It is unknown at this time if anyone is in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation, Eyewitness News will have more information as it becomes available.

