Medford, OR

All-in-one cancer center is open to patients in Medford

By Malik Patterson
KTVL
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMEDFORD — Asante Medical Center is introducing a new regional cancer facility that will provide the full range of oncology care under one roof. With over 900 private donors partnering with the Hematology Oncology Associates medical group, the Mary & Dick Heimann Cancer Center has officially opened in Medford. The Heimanns...

ktvl.com

KTVL

City of Medford pauses funding, calls for investigation into Set Free Ministries

MEDFORD — After a confrontation at a housing summit between LGBTQ+ advocates and Chad McComas, pastor of Set Free Ministries and director of the Rogue Valley's only low-barrier shelter, Rogue Retreat, the city of Medford paused an $11,550 grant and called for an investigation into Set Free Ministries' disposition toward the LGBTQ+ community.
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Ask the Expert: Cold water safety

SOUTHERN, Ore. — News 10’s Ask the Expert segment enlists the help of health care professionals at Valley Immediate Care to bring answers to questions about various health topics. This week, Valley Immediate Care’s CEO Brent Kell spoke about cold water safety as many of us begin enjoying...
GOLD HILL, OR
oregontoday.net

Illegal Marijuana Grow, Southern Oregon, June 10

On June 8, 2022, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team served an illegal marijuana search warrant in the 13000 block of Hwy 62, Eagle Point, Jackson County. As a result, 5,038 illegal marijuana plants contained in eighteen greenhouses were seized. Five individuals were detained, identified, interviewed, and released. The property had been leased for the sole purpose of illegal marijuana cultivation. Jackson County Code Enforcement also responded to the property for multiple code violations. A total of $58,000.00 dollars in fines were levied related to unapproved greenhouse structures, solid waste, and unpermitted electrical installations. The investigation is ongoing. The OSP SWR DES team was assisted by the Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team (IMET) of the Medford Police Department and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Honoring the seniors at Phoenix high school for their resiliency

Phoenix, Or. — The graduating class of 2022 has experienced a lot, particularly for the seniors at Phoenix High School. The 2020 Labor Day fires at the beginning of their sophomore year and COVID-19 pandemic added stress to an already crucial time in students' academic careers. The Phoenix/Talent School...
PHOENIX, OR
KTVL

Jackson County FFA students break livestock sale records

Jackson County — Just this past winter students in the Future Farmers of America program were purchasing their cattle, now they are selling them to the highest bidder at the Jackson County fairgrounds. This past Sunday, June 5th, FFA/ 4-H (Head, Hearts, Hands & Health) students from across the...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
WWEEK

Nonprofit Sues Over Oregon Coast Access in Coos Bay

Public access to Oregon’s coastline is a proud state heritage dating back to Gov. Tom McCall. This week, an environmental nonprofit filed suit over it. In March 2021, the lawsuit alleges, barbed wire and a gate installed on Coos Bay property owned by the Jay O’Leary Living Trust made the trail to Lighthouse Beach impassable. The Surfrider Foundation filed a lawsuit June 6 to restore public access to the beach.
COOS BAY, OR
KTVL

OSP busted unlicensed cannabis operation in Eagle Point

EAGLE POINT — On June 8, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team searched an illegal cannabis plants in the 13000 block of Hwy 62, Eagle Point, Jackson County. Law enforcement found 5,038 plants inside eighteen greenhouses. OSP also detained five people and released them after...
EAGLE POINT, OR
KTLA

Guide killed, 4 others injured in California mountain climbing falls

A mountain climbing guide was killed and at least four other people were injured in separate accidents over the past two days while trying to summit the peak of Mount Shasta in Northern California in treacherous conditions, authorities said Tuesday. Jillian Webster, 32, of Redmond, Oregon was leading a man and a woman Monday morning […]
MOUNT SHASTA, CA

