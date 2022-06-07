ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Partnership of African American Churches, Capitol Market among those approved for ARPA funding

By Isaac Taylor
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lNCio_0g2Y6uon00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Seven ARPA grant applications were approved by Charleston City Council during Monday night’s meeting.

According to a press release, applicants were reviewed and recommended by the ARPA Advisory Committee.

Summersville community honors fallen Deputy Tom Baker

The press release says, among those approved, The Alzheimer’s Association, WV Chapter received $20,000 to provide free care and support services, a 24/7 Helpline, and support efforts for members in Charleston.

The Partnership of African American Churches got $440,000 to create a permanent Comprehensive Community Health Center on the West Side to address physical and mental health needs, along with social determinants of health for people of color in Charleston.

Hope for Appalachia will receive $45,000 to finance costs with The Harbor House. They say The Harbor House is a residential facility helping pregnant women battling addiction.

Pollen8 received $625,000 to build out a new facility that includes equipment, supplies and staff wages to give more support during the internship training in the Reintegr8 program. The location will be in downtown Charleston, supplementing its location in South Charleston, Café Appalachia.

The Capitol Market will use its $600,000 to make improvements to the outdoor market pavilion, Smith Street area improvements, sewer lines and restroom upgrades, and broadband internet upgrades.

Midian Leadership Project will use its $60,000 to create and expand services at the Midian Safe Haven.

The Healing House’s $150,000 will go towards financing the training of staff to adequately address trauma that stems from Intimate Partner Violence, domestic, and sexual violence, along with costs associated with staff and the building.

STAY IN THE KNOW : Sign up for the WOWK 13 News Daily Newsletter

They say the Charleston City Council approved 15 ARPA applicants at previous Council meetings.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
marijuanamoment.net

West Virginia Activists Are Collecting Signatures To Put Marijuana Decriminalization Measures On Local Ballots

West Virginia activists are pursuing a pair of local marijuana decriminalization initiatives for the November ballot, including in the state capital of Charleston. While the progressive organization West Virginia Can’t Wait typically works on electoral politics by supporting candidates who embrace policies that align with its mission, the group’s field director Sarah Hutson told Marijuana Moment in a phone interview that the group “became aware of, in the past year or so, this option to run municipal ballot measures within the state of West Virginia.”
FAIRMONT, WV
WOWK 13 News

Sports event to bring millions of dollars to WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — 1,500 young people from around the East Coast will compete next week at the Amateur Athletic Union’s regional track and field meet in Charleston. Only about 100 of these athletes will be from West Virginia. The other 1,400 and their families are coming from Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New York State. Since […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Jamaican man in WV to be deported after illegal reentry into the US

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Jamaican man pleaded guilty Thursday to the reentry of a removed immigrant and was placed in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for deportation proceedings. Court documents and statements report that Edwin Hugh Douglas, 53, of Kingston, Jamaica, admitted that ICE agents found him in a Parkersburg, West […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Society
City
South Charleston, WV
City
Summersville, WV
WOWK 13 News

Health department: Kanawha County reaches 50K COVID-19 cases

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — On Wednesday, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department (KCHD) announced Kanawha County reached 50,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020. Dr. Steven Eshenaur, KCHD Health Officer and Executive Director, said the health department is concerned about the persistence of COVID-19 in local communities. “Each of these cases represents a […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kanawha Commission objects to Appalachian Power rate hike

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Thursday, the Kanawha County Commission filed an objection to Appalachian Power’s request for a $297 million rate increase. In a press release, the Commission said that the increase would add an average of $18.41 to individual customers’ monthly electric bills starting on Sept. 1 if the Public Service Commission approves the rate […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Annual 26-hole Downtown Open returns to Charleston for 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The annual Downtown Open putt-putt event returns to Charleston for Summer 2022. On June 27, the pop-up course will feature 26 holes sponsored and customized by local businesses and organizations. The course will be along the sidewalks of Capitol Street and Hale Street in Charleston. The event will coincide with FestivALL. […]
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Baker
WOWK 13 News

Charleston Regatta to feature more than 50 free events for kids

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Thursday, Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin held a press conference to talk about the many free events and activities for kids that will be featured at the Charleston Sternwheel Regatta. “When we started planning Regatta activities and events, we wanted to make sure we had plenty of things for our kids and […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

2nd annual Great Rubber Duck Race announced

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—It’s time to get your ducks in a row! West Virginia American Water, the United Way and the City of Charleston announced the second annual Great Rubber Duck Race on Thursday. All funds raised will benefit the United Way of Central West Virginia. Here’s how it works: 6,000 rubber ducks will be sold […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Things to Do Near You: New Martinsville Back Home Festival

NEW MARTINSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — People are calling it the best music festival in the Mountain State.  It draws thousands of new people to the area, as well as a crowd of homegrown West Virginians. It’s time to pack up the car and make the trip back home!  The small town of New Martinsville will host the big event, and […]
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arpa#African American#Mental Health#Charleston City Council#Appalachia#The Harbor House#The Capitol Market#Smith Street#Midian Leadership Project
Lootpress

WVDOH awards paving contracts

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Five paving projects are among six construction contracts awarded by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Friday, June 3, 2022. Meadows Stone & Paving Inc. was low bidder on a paving project from Bulltown to Falls Mill Road, with a bid of $817,793.38. (Braxton County)
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

GOV. JUSTICE: Special session for gas tax holiday is ‘waste of time’ and will ‘only cost taxpayers money’

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A proposed gas tax holiday will not be providing much-needed relief to the pockets of Mountain State residents. The state’s average price per gallon reached $4.82 on Wednesday, just 13¢ below the national average. In a press conference Wednesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced he will not call a special […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Tri-state residents pawning to pay for gas and bills

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Worsening inflation and increasing gas prices are not making it easy for anyone in the tri-state area. “Our gas budget has almost doubled, and it’s still rising so,” said concerned resident, Mindi Diamond. Diamond said she is considering trading in her SUV for a more fuel-efficient car, but other people […]
CABELL COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Kanawha County, Fayette County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Mountaineer Food Bank announced Monday that distribution times...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Mabscott/Beckley boundary shifts as annexation sees approval

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – The Raleigh County Commission met Tuesday morning for its regular session, the agenda of which included a hearing pertaining to a local property annexation. The annexation in question refers to that of a piece of land which sits on the Beckley/Mabscott boundary, for which the...
MABSCOTT, WV
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy