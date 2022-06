ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police have a warning for vehicle owners after seeing an uptick in Kia and Hyundai thefts. According to a release from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, there has been a "significant increase" in vehicle thefts. Since the beginning of the year, the department has received reports for 155 Kia thefts and 142 Hyundai thefts. That's more than double last year when 61 Kias and 64 Hyundais were reported stolen.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO