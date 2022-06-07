Impact Wrestling Announces Four Dates In August

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw the ratings hold steady from last week, with viewership ticking upward. Thursday night’s show brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 121,000 viewers per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are even with and up 4.3% from last week’s 0.03 demo rating and 116,000 viewers. The demo rating fits in with Impact’s average for the last few weeks (as well as the year), while the audience was still down from the 125,000 viewers for two weeks ago.
