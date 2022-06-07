ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Impact Wrestling Announces Four Dates In August

By Jeremy Thomas
 4 days ago

Impact Wrestling has announced four new dates for events in August. The company has...

UPDATED: Roman Reigns Still Expected to Compete at WWE SummerSlam

UPDATE: Fightful Select has some additional details on Roman Reigns’ WWE schedule following the news that he will no longer be appearing at WWE Money in the Bank after he was removed from the advertising. Previously, WWE reps told Fightful that while Roman Reigns’ live events schedule for WWE was being scaled back, he was going to remain on TV and not miss any time. However, with him being taken off the advertising for Money in the Bank 2022, that does not appear to any longer be the case.
WWE
Backstage Status Update on Charlotte Flair, Not Expected for WWE SmackDown This Week

– As previously reported, Andrade El Idolo made his in-ring return on last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite as the joker entrant for the battle royal match. He also made a brief onscreen appearance at May’s Double or Nothing 2022, revealing the signing of Rush to AEW. According to a report by PWInsider, Andrade returning to AEW TV this week is not a sign that newly wedded wife, Charlotte Flair, will be returning to WWE TV as well.
AEW Announces New All-Atlantic Championship, Bracket Revealed

AEW has announced a new title in the All-Atlantic Championship, with the tournament bracket revealed. AEW announced the new championship to celebrate AEW’s global reach, with the tournament to run until the inaugural champion is crownd at a Fatal Four-Way match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. The participants...
WWE
Tony Khan Reveals How Many PPV Buys AEW Double or Nothing Got

During an interview with News 4 Jax in Jacksonville, FL, AEW CEO Tony Khan revealed that this year’s Double or Nothing PPV brought in 155,000 buys. That would put it ahead of last year’s Double or Nothing, which had between 134,000 and 140,000 buys. However, it would be...
Top 7 Pro Wrestlers Walking Out On Their Company

You’ve probably noticed this. Most of the hottest wrestling news stories lately seem to involve wrestlers walking out on their companies. Sasha Banks & Naomi left before an episode of Raw, and created more online conversation than most recent Raw episodes. MJF teased not showing up for Double or Nothing, and turned the last week or so into a conversation about him. It’s become pretty obvious that the best way to generate conversation in 2022 is to either walk out or tease walking out.
WWE
Xia Brookside Announces Her Engagement

– WWE NXT UK star Xia Brookside announced her engagement today. She’s now engaged to Australian wrestler Sean Kustom. You can view her tweet announcing the engagement below. Congratulations to the happy couple. Brookside, the daughter of Robbie Brookside, signed a three-year deal with WWE in August 2021. She...
WWE
Will Ospreay & United Empire Appear On AEW Dynamite, Attack FTR & Trent

Will Ospreay has jumped across the Forbidden Door, with the NJPW star and his stable appearing on tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s episode saw Ospreay come out and distracted Trent and FTR as they talked about how Jeff Cobb and Great-O-Khan ruined last month’s ROH Tag Team Championship match between FTR and Roppongi Vice.
WWE
Entrances For AEW Rampage Opening Match To Air on Social Media Before Show

Eddie Kingston and Jake Hager will do battle on tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage, and their entrances will take place on Social Media before the show. AEW announced on Friday that the entrances for the two competitors will air on AEW’s social media channels starting at 9:55 PM ET/6:55 PM PT on both YouTube and Twitter.
WWE
Update on Rumored New WWE and VICE TV Docuseries From Dark Side of the Ring Creators

– As previously noted, SEScoops put out a report that WWE has a project in the works with Dark Side of the Ring creators Jason Eisener and Evan Husney. The project was described as “campfire talks” about the old days of wrestling. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has an update on this news, along with the previous news of Dark Side of the Ring not returning for VICE’s 2022 and 2023 schedules.
Update On Why Edge Was Removed From The Judgment Day

As previously noted, Edge was kicked out of the Judgment Day on Monday’s episode of RAW, as the group attacked him and Finn Balor took over. Edge is now being listed as a babyface on the company’s internal roster, but was also written out of storylines with a “non-displaced orbital floor fracture.”
WWE
Paige Announces She’s Exiting WWE Next Month

Paige is departing WWE next month, as she announced on social media on Friday. The former WWE Divas Champion and NXT Women’s Champion posted to her Twitter account on Friday to announce that she will exit the company on July 7th. Paige, who effectively retired from the ring after...
WWE
Taping Results For Next Two Weeks of WWE NXT 2.0 (SPOILERS)

WWE NXT 2.0 (liking airing on June 14):. * NXT Tag Team Championship: The Creed Brothers (c) def. Malik Blade & Edris Enofe. * Indi Hartwell, Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade spoke about their upcoming match with Toxic Attraction. * Fallon Henley (w/ Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen) def. Tiffany...
Kerry Morton On His NWA Contract Status, Working with Wrestling Legends

Kerry Morton is currently teaming with his dad Ricky Morton in the NWA, and he recently discussed his contract status with the company and more. Morton spoke with Fightful for a new interview and you can check out the highlights below:. On his experience with the NWA so far: Oh,...
WWE
Stipulation Set For KOPW Match At NJPW Dominion

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the stipulation has been named for the KOPW Provisional trophy match at NJPW Dominion. The match between Shingo Takagi and Taichi will be a ’10 Minute Unlimited Pinfall Scramble’. This was Takagi’s stipulation and received 16,110 votes (55.5%). There will be a ten minute time limit. One, two and three or more counts will add up to a total, and whoever has the most pin counts wins.
Impact Wrestling Rating Holds, Viewership Up Slightly

This week’s episode of Impact Wrestling saw the ratings hold steady from last week, with viewership ticking upward. Thursday night’s show brought in a 0.03 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 121,000 viewers per Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics. Those numbers are even with and up 4.3% from last week’s 0.03 demo rating and 116,000 viewers. The demo rating fits in with Impact’s average for the last few weeks (as well as the year), while the audience was still down from the 125,000 viewers for two weeks ago.
WWE
Yuka Sakazaki On Making Her PWG Debut, Possibly Appearing For Prestige Wrestling

Yuka Sakazaki is set to make her PWG debut against Masha Slamovich next month, and she recently spoke about being on the show and more. During her conversation with POST Wrestling’s Andrew Thompson, Sakazaki talked about being in the first match for the company since 2016, and you can check out some highlights below:
WWE

