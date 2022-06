WINSIDE -- As legislatures debate gun control and families speak out about massacres, small towns in Nebraska are left asking: What if it was us?. "We always think we're ready for anything -- but you just never know," said Norfolk Police Chief Don Miller. He continued, police are unable to disclose details of how they would respond to an active shooter -- so that suspects don't take advantage of their intel. However, training is consistently updated -- and they constantly meet with schools and authorities.

