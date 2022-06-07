ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Rifle accidentally fired while being cleaned in Pasco apartment

By Margo Cady
 4 days ago
PASCO, Wash. — Pasco Police Department (PPD) says a rifle was accidentally fired while being cleaned on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the 1600-block of Irving Street around 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 5th.

Officials say the round was accidentally fired into the floor, landing in the apartment below. Fortunately, no one was hurt in this instance.

“We need to be really safe when we’re handling our firearms,” said Sargent Rigo Pruneda with PPD. “Especially when we’re cleaning them, and make sure that they’re not loaded.”

According to PPD, the person who was handling the rifle at the time is looking at potential charges for unlawful discharge of a firearm in the city.

Kennewick, WA
