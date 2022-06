SPOKANE, Wash. – More baby formula will hit store shelves in the coming weeks. The White House says a few planes full of formula will leave several countries Thursday. Earlier this week, President Biden announced the fifth shipment of baby formula coming into the US, which several flights will start Thursday. The first two shipments were prioritized to go to hospitals, pharmacies and the Women, Infants, and Children Nutrition Program agencies that do direct purchases of formula. Washington does not have any of those.

