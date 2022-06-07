No arrests yet as deputies search for killer of 17-year-old shot at Carmichael party

FOOTHILL FARMS (CBS13) — A jury convicted a man of a Sacramento County shooting and robbery that left abother man paralyzed with significant memory loss, prosecutors said Tuesday.
Eddie Young is scheduled to be sentenced on July 15 and faces a maximum sentence of 33 years to life in prison, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. He was convicted of attempted murder, attempted robbery and assault with a firearm.
On June 18, 2020, Young, who was 18 at the time, attempted to rob a 19-year-old man who was walking in a residential neighborhood in the Foothill Farms area near North Highlands.
Young shot the victim in the chest when he realized he had nothing of value on him, prosecutors said. Young fled the scene but the gun he used was recovered.
The district attorney’s office said Young was previously convicted of a felony and is prohibited from possessing a gun.
