ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carmichael, CA

No arrests yet as deputies search for killer of 17-year-old shot at Carmichael party

ABC10
ABC10
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — There are still few answers surrounding the killing of a 17-year-old who was gunned down at a party in Carmichael. Antonio Rocha was just 17 years old and simply known as "Tony" to those close to him. "He definitely would step up and stand...

www.abc10.com

Comments / 5

Related
FOX40

Stockton police find 2 men near Oak Park shot inside car

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said one man is dead and another is injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon. The shooting happened around 4:40 p.m. behind Oak Park on East Fulton Street, near Sutter Street, police said. Officers found both men inside the car.  One of the men died at the scene. The other […]
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

16-year-old shot dead in Oakland Thursday evening

OAKLAND (BCN) -- Oakland police chief Leronne Armstrong on Thursday night addressed the homicide of a 16-year-old juvenile that had occurred earlier in the evening.In a video stream on Facebook, Chief Armstrong said that officers were alerted to the 3000 block of 64th Avenue around 6 p.m. after hearing that shots had been fired and there was "one person down." The chief said the city's shot-spotter system also detected shooting activity in the area.Upon arrival, officers encountered a 16-year-old juvenile who had been shot; Chief Armstrong said that he sadly had succumbed from his wounds.A second victim was also shot...
OAKLAND, CA
ABC10

Man accused in deadly May hit-and-run in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Authorities say a man who took off after hitting and killing a woman with a car in Yuba City was arrested Thursday. The suspect was identified as Brian Keeney, 39 of Rio Oso. He was found and arrested in Elk Grove. The collision happened back...
YUBA CITY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Suspected Of Killing Wife In Stockton Arrested After Running Stop Sign In Nebraska

STOCKTON (CBS13) — Detectives say the man wanted on suspicion of shooting and killing his own wife in Stockton has now been arrested. According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office, Sonia Suarez was shot back in the evening hours on Saturday along the 3600 block of Munford Avenue in the Stockton area. Suarez was taken to the hospital, but detectives say she later died from her injuries. An investigation has since identified Suarez’s husband – 52-year-old Sergio Torres Munguia – as the suspect, the sheriff’s office says. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Munguia and were still looking for him. He was considered armed and dangerous, authorities say. On Friday, the sheriff’s office announced that Munguia was arrested the night before in Sidney, Neb. after he allegedly ran a stop sign. A records check on him alerted local police about the warrant he had out for his arrest. Munguia is now awaiting extradition back to San Joaquin County.
STOCKTON, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Carmichael, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Citrus Heights, CA
Carmichael, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Miranda, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
Citrus Heights, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS Sacramento

Suspected Illegal Gambling Hall Raided By Detectives In Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – An illegal gambling operation has been raided by authorities in Citrus Heights. One of the illegal gambling machines seized by detectives. (Credit: Citrus Heights Police Department) Citrus Heights police detectives say they have been investigating the 7900 block of Auburn Boulevard establishment over the past couple of months. Thursday morning, detectives served a search warrant at the business. Along with seizing multiple suspected electronic gambling devices, detectives say illegal drugs were also found. Two people were arrested inside the business on outstanding felony warrants and possession for an illegal firearm. Detectives say they are still investigating who exactly was running the business.
CITRUS HEIGHTS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Man Convicted Of Murdering 17-Year-Old Jaylen Betschart Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The man convicted in the 2020 killing of 17-year-old Jaylen Betschart has been sentenced to life in prison. Betschart was found shot in a car along the 8300 block of Jackson Road in Sacramento back on Oct. 3, 2020. He died at the scene, police said. Detectives used surveillance video to identify a suspect. As captured in video from several locations, the suspect’s car could be seen chasing Betschart’s vehicle down Jackson Road just before the shots were fired. Jaylen Betschart The suspect’s vehicle was linked to a man named Curtis Slaton. A search warrant uncovered a gun at Slaton’s residence that matched the casings left at the scene of the shooting. Further, detectives say other evidence pointed to Slaton being the suspected shooter. Slaton was eventually booked into jail on homicide charges last year. In April 2022, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced that Slaton had been convicted by a jury of first-degree murder for the killing of Betschart. On Friday, the DA’s office announced that Slaton was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

‘It Scares Everyone’: Suspect Grabs Woman And Drags Her By Purse Outside South Land Park Supermarket

LAND PARK (CBS13) – Surveillance cameras sit outside the SF Supermarket in Sacramento’s South Land Park neighborhood, and what they recorded on May 30 has people on edge. A camera captured someone grabbing a woman and trying to take her purse as she was opening her car door in the parking lot. Cherene Briggs lives just blocks away. She often walks her dog through the parking lot to get to a nearby dog park, but now she’s unsettled, to say the least. “It makes me real nervous and I, just yesterday, walked her home when it was dark and I’m always scared,” said...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Pair of theft suspects caught on camera

The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a vehicle burglary and credit card theft in Pilot Hill. The stolen credit cards were reportedly used by two men at a Best Buy in Sacramento County, where more than $3,000 of fraudulent purchases were made. Surveillance cameras at the Best Buy captured photos of the suspects, seen leaving together in a white KIA SUV, according to sheriff’s officials.
PILOT HILL, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#Violent Crime#Mesa Verde High School#Giants
CBS Sacramento

Man Convicted In Sacramento County Shooting, Robbery That Left Man Paralyzed With Memory Loss

FOOTHILL FARMS (CBS13) — A jury convicted a man of a Sacramento County shooting and robbery that left abother man paralyzed with significant memory loss, prosecutors said Tuesday. Eddie Young is scheduled to be sentenced on July 15 and faces a maximum sentence of 33 years to life in prison, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office said. He was convicted of attempted murder, attempted robbery and assault with a firearm. On June 18, 2020, Young, who was 18 at the time, attempted to rob a 19-year-old man who was walking in a residential neighborhood in the Foothill Farms area near North Highlands. Young shot the victim in the chest when he realized he had nothing of value on him, prosecutors said. Young fled the scene but the gun he used was recovered. The district attorney’s office said Young was previously convicted of a felony and is prohibited from possessing a gun.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
ABC10

2 teens killed, 1 injured in Solano County ATV crash

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — Two teens were killed and one was injured after an all-terrain vehicle crash in Solano County on Thursday. At around 4:17 p.m. on Thursday, Solano County California Highway Patrol officers responded to a crash involving an ATV near Margaret Lane, east of Holmes Lane in Winters.
SOLANO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS San Francisco

El Cerrito police arrest 20-year-old woman suspected of attacking high school students

EL CERRITO (CBS SF/BCN) – Police arrested a 20-year-old Richmond woman Monday who officers suspected of assaulting two students in a bathroom at El Cerrito High School back in April.Liliana Gonzalez-Lopez surrendered Monday at the El Cerrito Police Department. The Contra Costa County District Attorney's office subsequently filed felony assault charges against Gonzalez-Lopez.    The arrest follows an investigation of an April 19 incident in a campus bathroom at the schoolPolice said Gonzalez-Lopez and a student related to her attacked two students. One victim was punched and kicked several times in the head and body while on the ground and was dragged by her hair around the bathroom in front of a crowd of onlookers, according to the police.A police news release did not specify any consequences faced by the student suspect in the assault.
EL CERRITO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Woman Attacked By Homeless Man While Jogging In Land Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s Land Park community members are on edge after a woman on a morning jog in the area was tackled to the ground by a homeless man. She was rescued by good Samaritans who heard her screams for help. Curt David is the PGA Pro at the William Land Golf course. He says one of his staff hopped in a golf cart and rode to the woman’s rescue. “He heard screaming, he heard calls out,” David said. “He and another citizen had to pull this individual off of her.” Kristina Rogers is vice president of the Land Park Community Association. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

ABC10

Sacramento, CA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Sacramento local news

 https://www.abc10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy