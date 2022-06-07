ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Celebration Church files complaint for eviction against former pastor in Jacksonville

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
Celebration Church The Celebration Church logo (Celebration Church /Celebration Church)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Celebration Church is now looking to evict its former pastor Charles Stovall Weems and his wife, Kerri Weems, from one of its Jacksonville properties.

This is the latest complaint the church has filed against the Weems. They were accused of fraud earlier this year.

The complaint, which was filed on June 1, states that Celebration Church purchased a property on Shellcracker Road and the Weems resided in that property without agreement from the church.

The church notified the Weems to vacate the property on May 31, but they refused, according to the complaint.

Additionally, the purchase of that property was not authorized by the church’s board, the complaint states. Instead, it was approved by Charles Stovall Weems, which is a violation of Florida Law.

The Weems and the companies they control were also at the center of a complaint by First-Citizens Bank. The bank says they owe it $716,123.14.

Charles Stovall Weems has not commented on the lawsuit.

