ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

Legend of the Cruise: Vern Silva

By Chris Murphy
ModestoView
ModestoView
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

My car was a 1957 Chevy. My senior ditch day was spent at a friend’s working on his car. Now I am helping friends with repairs and building cars from the ground up. I went to Vietnam from 1967 to 1968 and came back and started a family with my wife...

www.modestoview.com

Comments / 0

Related
ModestoView

KFRC Sturgeon in Modesto USA

The 610 KFRC Mobile Studio, “The Sturgeon” comes to Modesto on 6-10 Growing up in Modesto, the “other” AM radio station we listened to most in the 60s, 70s & 80s was 610 KFRC from San Francisco with Dr. Don Rose, Bobby Ocean and more! The KFRC Sturgeon was a mobile broadcasting studio, launched on November 1, 1980 for the KFRC Holiday Food Fair at the San Mateo County Fairgrounds. The Sturgeon became a Northern California Radio landmark broadcasting from hundreds of locations including the beaches of Santa Cruz, The Golden Gate Bridge, Cal Expo California’s State Fair, The USS Coral Sea, Cesar’s Lake Tahoe and all points in between including Dr. Don’s Rose live broadcast from just up the street in Stockton, CA in 1983.
MODESTO, CA
ModestoView

FamilyView: Pageo Lavender Farm Photo Ops

Pageo Lavender Farm, owned and operated by George & Patty Kapor, has a romantic back story. The Kapors bought the property in 1998, with an inkling that they wanted to have a herb farm. They had visited a herb farm-restaurant combo in Connecticut called Capriland, and wondered if a small farm in Connecticut could support a year-long venture like that, one in California with gorgeous weather 11 months of the year certainly could thrive, too! Patty’s dad visited to check out the property and surprised the family by stating he used to live there in high school! Patty’s dad met her mom on the same property when he went to rescue one of her family’s cows that got out of the yard. So how cute is it that people both fall in love on this farm *and* seal their love with a marriage on this farm, too!? They got started on their project and in 2007 hosted their first wedding on the farm. Their son Josh graduated from college and became the events manager, and one of their daughters-in-law, Tina, makes most of the lovely items in the gift shop like the soap, sprays and teas. While weddings might be what they’re known for, their first passion is lavender. It’s everywhere! Imbued in every crevice possible, gracing us with its scent and beauty. And did you notice “Pageo” is a combination of both their names? Super cute!
TURLOCK, CA
ModestoView

Legend of the Cruise: Dan Vierra

Dan grew up on a dairy east of Turlock and attended Our Lady of Mercy High School in Merced. One of his earliest memories was receiving his first car – a pedal car – at age four. Since then he’s owned Studebakers, Pontiacs, Chryslers, Corvairs, Camaros, Corvettes, and Fords.
ModestoView

Legend of the Cruise: Ron Pippin

His high school car was a 1929 Ford Model A with a Flat Head 8BA V8. After high school, Ron went to work in the construction industry while attending what would become the Construction Management Program at Sacramento State. Ron would continue his career in Institutional and industrial construction, eventually starting his own business along with his brother Larry, where he continued for the next 25 years before retirement.
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
State
Kentucky State
City
Madison, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Modesto, CA
Cars
City
Turlock, CA
City
Modesto, CA
Local
California Cars
ModestoView

Legend of the Cruise the Deacons

The Deacons car club was established 60 years ago and still meets as a group. Founded at Downey High School in 1962 by a group of young men who were interested in hot rods, cars, and drag racing. They were affiliated with the International Car Club of America. They all loved to cruise 10th Street during the day. A couple of weekends a month you would find several members drag racing at the Kingdon Drag Strip located between Stockton and Lodi. By 1965 there were approximately 30 active members. The Deacons always stopped to assist travelers that were broken down on the highway. They never accepted money to help a fellow traveler, always leaving their card behind saying they were “helped by the Deacons”. Another project of the club was car washes and poker runs for fun and then donating the funds to a local children’s charity. There are still 12 members that get together twice a year for reminiscing and still enjoy the hobby of classic cars.
MODESTO, CA
Evie M.

Would you visit the ghosts of the beautiful and terrifying McHenry Mansion in Modesto, CA?

the McHenry Mansion in Modesto, CAValente Quintero Castro on Wikimediacommons Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 License. I miss living in California. I miss my home in Atwater, growing up in the Central Valley with so much at your fingertips, and this was in the "middle of nowhere". I've been thinking of home a lot, including all the amazing stories and strange happenings I was oblivious to as a kid, with some happening in the next town over. I lived only an hour from Modesto, which means it became a regular place to visit (their mall was sooo much better than ours) and still I had no idea such a historic place like the beautiful (and allegedly haunted) McHenry Mansion even existed. But now I do. And it's quite the story.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Sac PD investigating Friday morning stabbing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Friday morning the Sacramento Police Department reported to a call of a stabbing in the 1200 block of North B Street, according to police. Police said that when they arrived on scene a man was suffering from at least one stab wound. He was then transported to an area hospital […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uc Berkeley#Graffiti#Cruise#Vehicles#Chevy#Ford#Tlc
Daily Beast

Bay Area Camp Suddenly Closes After Staffers Quit Over Swastika Scandal

A California camp known for being socially and environmentally conscious was abruptly canceled for the entire summer after several staff members quit due to alleged structural racism. Now, 900 or so campers will have to find an alternative way to spend their summer break. “This is the first time in...
LOS ALTOS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Country
Vietnam
CBS Sacramento

Woman Attacked By Homeless Man While Jogging In Land Park

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s Land Park community members are on edge after a woman on a morning jog in the area was tackled to the ground by a homeless man. She was rescued by good Samaritans who heard her screams for help. Curt David is the PGA Pro at the William Land Golf course. He says one of his staff hopped in a golf cart and rode to the woman’s rescue. “He heard screaming, he heard calls out,” David said. “He and another citizen had to pull this individual off of her.” Kristina Rogers is vice president of the Land Park Community Association. The...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Big Rig Crash on State Route 99 and Crows Landing Road in Modesto

Officials in Modesto reported a big rig collision on State Route 99 on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 7, 2022. The truck accident occurred at approximately 1:45 p.m. and was said to have delayed all lanes of southbound SR-99 near the scene. The California Highway Patrol asked drivers to use an alternative route to get through the area.
MODESTO, CA
FOX40

Bars could stay open till 4am in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
foxla.com

California could extend bar hours to 4 a.m. in these cities

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. - Last call at 4 a.m. could be coming to bars in several California cities under a new proposal by two Bay Area lawmakers. Senate Bill 930 - authored by State Sen. Scott Wiener and Assemblymember Matt Haney - would allow seven pilot cities to extend alcohol sales at bars, nightclubs, and restaurants from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m.
CBS Sacramento

1 Hurt In Shooting On Florin Road In Sacramento

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in south Sacramento on Tuesday night. Sacramento police say, just after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1300 block of Florin Road to investigate a report of a person shot. At the scene, officers found one man who had suffered a non-life-threatening injury. That man was then rushed to the hospital. Exactly what led up to the shooting is unclear. No suspect information has been released at this point in the investigation.
SACRAMENTO, CA
ModestoView

ModestoView

Modesto, CA
1K+
Followers
692
Post
159K+
Views
ABOUT

Celebrating over 20 years of serving civic pride daily, ModestoView is the largest independent monthly magazine in Central California.

 http://www.modestoview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy