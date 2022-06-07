Legend of the Cruise: Vern Silva

Pageo Lavender Farm, owned and operated by George & Patty Kapor, has a romantic back story. The Kapors bought the property in 1998, with an inkling that they wanted to have a herb farm. They had visited a herb farm-restaurant combo in Connecticut called Capriland, and wondered if a small farm in Connecticut could support a year-long venture like that, one in California with gorgeous weather 11 months of the year certainly could thrive, too! Patty’s dad visited to check out the property and surprised the family by stating he used to live there in high school! Patty’s dad met her mom on the same property when he went to rescue one of her family’s cows that got out of the yard. So how cute is it that people both fall in love on this farm *and* seal their love with a marriage on this farm, too!? They got started on their project and in 2007 hosted their first wedding on the farm. Their son Josh graduated from college and became the events manager, and one of their daughters-in-law, Tina, makes most of the lovely items in the gift shop like the soap, sprays and teas. While weddings might be what they’re known for, their first passion is lavender. It’s everywhere! Imbued in every crevice possible, gracing us with its scent and beauty. And did you notice “Pageo” is a combination of both their names? Super cute!

TURLOCK, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO