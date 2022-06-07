ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trio of local boys commit to UH football

By Christian Shimabuku
Punahou quarterback John Keawe Sagapolutele, Saint Louis receiver Mason Muaau and Waianae offensive lineman Josiah Timoteo all committed to Hawaii on Sunday night.

