Trio of local boys commit to UH football
Punahou quarterback John Keawe Sagapolutele, Saint Louis receiver Mason Muaau and Waianae offensive lineman Josiah Timoteo all committed to Hawaii on Sunday night.
Punahou quarterback John Keawe Sagapolutele, Saint Louis receiver Mason Muaau and Waianae offensive lineman Josiah Timoteo all committed to Hawaii on Sunday night.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 2