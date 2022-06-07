Trio of local boys commit to UH football

HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names? Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi if you did? Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the pae ʻāina so we can dig into those names, and in turn, […]

