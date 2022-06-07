ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

President Biden nominates Chief Latimore to serve as U.S. Marshal

By STAFF REPORT
golaurens.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden announced on Monday two new nominees to serve as U.S. Marshals. Laurens Police Chief Chrissie Cofield Latimore has been chosen as the U.S. Marshal nominee for the District of South Carolina. "These individuals were chosen for their devotion to enforcing the law, their professionalism, their experience and...

www.golaurens.com

Comments / 8

Cheryl Critcher
3d ago

and I'll bet ya he never heard of her. this was done for him, like everything else is

Reply(1)
7
#South Carolina#University Of Colorado#U S Marshal#United States Navy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election Federal#U S Marshals#Laurens Police#The Department Of Justice#The White House#Senate
