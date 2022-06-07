ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News Channel 3-12

Eagle Fire east of Paso Robles grows to 36 acres, 90% containment

By Jade Martinez-Pogue
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=287gmH_0g2Y3ZaH00

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A wildland fire east of Paso Robles that sparked on Monday evening grew to 36 acres and was considered to be 90% contained by Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

The fire was reported just before 5:50 p.m. near Bald Eagle Way and Gray Hawk Way, according to the fire department.

The fire is being deemed the Eagle Incident, according to Cal Fire.

Crews estimated that the fire was 75 acres as of 7:20 p.m. on Monday, but determined that it was actually 36 acres on Tuesday morning after better mapping was conducted, according to Cal Fire.

Forward progress had been stopped by roughly 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

The department said that firefighters are continuing to mop up and work towards 100% containment throughout the day on Tuesday.

The post Eagle Fire east of Paso Robles grows to 36 acres, 90% containment appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wildland Fire#Bald Eagle#Eagle Fire#Cal Fire San Luis Obispo
News Channel 3-12

PG&E equipment upgrade project in Paso Robles to start Tuesday, wildfire prevention effort

PASO ROBLES, Calif. – PG&E will be completing an equipment upgrade project in Paso Robles on Tuesday, June 14 as part of its efforts to reduce wildfire risk, and customers may see their power shut off temporarily as a result, according to the utility company. The post PG&E equipment upgrade project in Paso Robles to start Tuesday, wildfire prevention effort appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Authorities detain wanted suspects after vehicle spotted in Paso Robles

Suspects believed to have been involved with multiple crimes including carjacking, shooting, armed robbery, murder. – Yesterday at approximately 4 p.m. the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office received information about two wanted suspects out of Santa Barbara County believed to have been involved yesterday in a carjacking, shooting, and armed robbery, as well as a murder that occurred on Sunday.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kvta.com

Head-On Crash Closes Hwy 33 South Of The Ojai Valley

Two people were injured in a head-on crash that shut down Highway 33 into and out of the Ojai Valley for the Thursday morning commute. It happened around 5:50 AM on the 33 near the Edison Curve which is north of Casitas Vista Road and south of Casitas Springs. One...
OJAI, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Red Light Roundup 05/30-06/05/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. May 30, 2022. 00:21— Clinton...
PASO ROBLES, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy