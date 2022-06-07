Eagle Fire east of Paso Robles grows to 36 acres, 90% containment

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. – A wildland fire east of Paso Robles that sparked on Monday evening grew to 36 acres and was considered to be 90% contained by Tuesday morning, according to Cal Fire San Luis Obispo.

The fire was reported just before 5:50 p.m. near Bald Eagle Way and Gray Hawk Way, according to the fire department.

The fire is being deemed the Eagle Incident, according to Cal Fire.

Crews estimated that the fire was 75 acres as of 7:20 p.m. on Monday, but determined that it was actually 36 acres on Tuesday morning after better mapping was conducted, according to Cal Fire.

Forward progress had been stopped by roughly 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

The department said that firefighters are continuing to mop up and work towards 100% containment throughout the day on Tuesday.

